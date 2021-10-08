X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse

The story said police ignored evidence presented by a mother accusing her ex-husband of sexually abusing their three children

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: October 08, 2021 08:35 AM GMT

Updated: October 08, 2021 08:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
4

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
5

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
6

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
7

Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp

Oct 6, 2021
8

Thai police nab prostitution kingpin

Oct 6, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics urged to take care of orphans

Oct 5, 2021
10

Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church

Oct 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse

A cover illustration published by Project Multatuli depicting the police neglect in the handling of child sexual abuse by the biological father of his three small children. (Photo: Project Multatuli)

An Indonesian public journalism initiative, Project Multatuli, was digitally attacked and its website brought down within hours of publishing a report on alleged police inaction in a case of child sexual abuse involving a civil servant and his three children.

The Alliance of Independent Journalists said in a statement on Oct. 8 that the attack on projectmultatuli.org, known for raising the voices of marginalized groups, occurred after it published a story reported by a mother in South Sulawesi accusing her ex-husband, a civil servant in the East Luwu district government office, of sexually abusing their three children, all less than 10 years old.

The story said police investigators ignored the evidence presented by the mother and instead accused her of having a mental disorder and even made her name public. Shortly after publishing it, the website could not be accessed.

Project Mutatuli has permitted other media to republish the story so that it gets a wider audience.

“Initially, the Project Multatuli team thought that this was due to inadequate server capacity, but on Oct. 7 morning, it was confirmed that there was a DDoS [distributed denial of service] attack,” the Alliance said.

DDoS refers to a digital attack by flooding the internet network traffic on a server using multiple attackers’ host computers. “We apologize. Our site was not able to be fully accessed because of a DDoS attack launched last night after the publication of the ‘All Three of My Children were Raped’ article in the #PercumaLaporPolisi [reporting to the police is useless] series,” Project Multatuli tweeted.

The report should be a reminder that they should take it seriously and see sexual violence as a major crime

The Alliance condemned the attack as “a form of silence on press freedom” and said that “the stamp of hoax or false information on confirmed news undermines public confidence in professional journalism.”

Evi Mariani, co-founder and editor in chief of projectmultatuli.org, stated that “being branded a hoax by people in power has become a risk for today’s journalists.”

But what was stifling, she said, was the police trying to publicize the name of the victims’ mother. “Where are your ethics?” she asked in a tweet.

Rusdi Hartono, the national police spokesman, said there is a possibility that the case will be reprocessed if there is new evidence.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Azas Tigor Nainggolan, a lawyer with the Indonesian bishops’ Advocacy and Human Rights Forum, said the attack on the media reflects the lack of commitment from law enforcement to sexual abuse cases.

“The report should be a reminder that they should take it seriously and see sexual violence as a major crime," he said.

He recalled that he too had experienced a lack of seriousness when in 2020 he took up a sexual abuse case involving a church worker at St. Herkulanus Parish in Depok, West Java.

“The slow pace of the legal process has made other victims hesitant in seeking justice,” he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize
Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize
Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low
Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low
Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP
Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP
Singapore's heritage church resumes mission for migrants, seafarers
Singapore's heritage church resumes mission for migrants, seafarers
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics under attack in China
Oct 8, 2021
Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Taliban guard site of Bamiyan Buddhas they destroyed
Oct 8, 2021
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy
Oct 8, 2021
Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Oct 8, 2021
Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis officially launches the synodal process this Sunday

Francis officially launches the “synodal process” this Sunday
Pope to declare St Irenaeus a Doctor of the Church

Pope to declare St. Irenaeus a Doctor of the Church
Pope calls on all religions to defuse the temptation to fundamentalism

Pope calls on all religions to "defuse the temptation to fundamentalism"
Australias plenary council members focus on mission

Australia’s plenary council members focus on mission

Central Asia gets new Catholic bishops conference

Central Asia gets new Catholic bishops’ conference
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.