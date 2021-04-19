X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Groups demand extradition of exiled 'Protestant pastor' for criticizing Ramadan, insulting prophet

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: April 18, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 19, 2021 09:21 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japanese archbishop urges strict rules as Covid-19 soars

Apr 15, 2021
2

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
3

Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy

Apr 15, 2021
4

The Philippines' throwaway street children

Apr 15, 2021
5

Pakistan bans TLP for engaging in terrorism

Apr 16, 2021
6

Former PM leads Covid-19 protest in Timor-Leste

Apr 15, 2021
7

Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery

Apr 17, 2021
8

Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations

Apr 15, 2021
9

Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide

Apr 15, 2021
10

Health workers alarmed as India runs out of hospital beds

Apr 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Jozeph Paul Zhang has enraged Indonesian Islamic organizations with a video criticizing Ramadan. (Photo: YouTube)

Islamic organizations in Indonesia have demanded authorities charge and seek the extradition of an exiled Christian YouTuber for blasphemy over posts uploaded on his YouTube channel.

They say Jozeph Paul Zhang, 40, offended Muslims by insulting the Prophet Muhammad and criticizing the holy month of Ramadan in a video uploaded on April 15. 

In the video, Zhang, who reportedly fled to Hong Kong in 2018 because he feared arrest for his anti-Islamic views, took aim at Muslims for fasting during Ramadan and claimed he was the 26th prophet.  

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Muslims revere Muhammad as the 25th and last prophet.  

"When you Muslims fast, so people from other religions are affected. Their fasting makes life difficult for us,” the YouTuber said, referring to people of other religions finding it difficult to eat during the day due to many restaurants being closed because of the fast.

Zhang, who claims to be a Protestant pastor, even taunted conservative Muslims by saying he would give 1 million rupiah (US$70) to anyone wanting to report him to police.

Zhang is attempting to divide the Indonesian people and national unity

Several Islamic organizations responded on April 18 by urging national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo to seek his arrest and extradition for blasphemy.

Among the groups was the country’s top Muslim clerical body, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), and Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), the largest moderate Islamic organization.   

"Zhang is attempting to divide the Indonesian people and national unity," PBNU general secretary Helmi Faizal Zaini said on April 18.

Police must act decisively and go after him despite him living in another country, he added.

Related News

“I hope the Indonesian people will not be provoked by this case. We have to maintain unity and peace,” he said.

Muhammadiyah, the second biggest moderate Islamic organization in Indonesia, also condemned the video and questioned Zhang’s mental state. 

Meanwhile, the Communion of Churches in Indonesia questioned Zhang’s claim that he was a Protestant pastor

"I don’t know if he is. It is unclear which church he is from, chairman Gomar Gultom said.

He called on people to ignore the video and not encourage Zhang to make further statements. 

Father Antonius Benny Susetyo, a member of a presidential unit promoting communal tolerance, told UCA News that Zhang has insulted Indonesia as a whole by rejecting the national ideology which encourages people to respect other religions.

The priest said Zhang must face legal consequences because the state protects and respects all religions in Indonesia.

“All actions involving harassment, incitement and insults to a religion must be prosecuted,” he said.

Under Indonesian law, a person can be jailed for up to five years if convicted of blasphemy.  

Also Read

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Philippine Church condemns govt for lifting mining ban
Philippine Church condemns govt for lifting mining ban
Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation
Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation
60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish
60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish
Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand
Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price

Latest News

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
India locks down New Delhi as Covid cases soar
Apr 19, 2021
Call for justice after police shoot dead five Bangladeshi workers
Apr 19, 2021
Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest
Apr 19, 2021
South Korea's military bishop sets out his goals
Apr 19, 2021
Philippine Church condemns govt for lifting mining ban
Apr 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Cardinal Ouellet throws his hat into the ring
Apr 18, 2021
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Apr 17, 2021
Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery
Apr 17, 2021
The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021

Features

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish
Apr 19, 2021
The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
The night a calamity came calling
Apr 16, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
La Trappe Abbey donates 200yearold oak trees to help rebuild NotreDame de Paris

La Trappe Abbey donates 200-year-old oak trees to help rebuild Notre-Dame de Paris
Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis who made that phone call

Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis: who made that phone call?
Who walks with you

Who walks with you?
Climate crisis displacement and solidarity

Climate crisis, displacement and solidarity
Discovering the presence of God in the time of trial

Discovering the presence of God in the time of trial
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 19 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 19 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, grant us Your Spirit

Lord, grant us Your Spirit
Feed the hungry and starving people of the world

Feed the hungry and starving people of the world

Saint Gianna Beretta Molla | Saint of the Day

Saint Gianna Beretta Molla | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.