Indonesian minister against closing church under harsh fiat

The 2006 Joint Decree decree sets out stricter requirements for building houses of worship rather than fostering harmony

Distressed congregation members seen leaving the David Tabernacle Daud Christian Church in Rajabasa in Lampung province on Sumatra Island after a mob disrupted their worship on Feb. 19. (Photo: Twitter)

Indonesia’s minister of religious affairs has joined Church groups in condemning the disruption of Christian worship in Lampung province on Sumatra Island by citing a controversial government decree.

A local mob on Feb. 19 forcibly stopped congregational worship at the David Tabernacle Christian Church in Rajabasa saying the place of worship did not meet the criteria prescribed under the 2006 Joint Decree of the Minister of Religion and the Minister of Home Affairs.

A minimum of 90 people need to attend the services before establishing a place of worship under the decree. However, the Church reportedly has only 70 members.

The signatures of 60 members of other religious communities are also needed before setting up a church along with a recommendation from the local Religious Harmony Forum.

Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said in an official statement on Feb. 21 that "there is no need for dissolution or banning" worship at the church.

"All parties are responsible for creating harmony" and any problems "must be resolved by deliberation," Qoumas added.

According to advocacy groups, the decree only adds to the long list of obstacles being laid for minority communities and their faith practices in the world’s largest Muslim nation.

Halili Hasan, executive director of SETARA Institute for Justice and Peace, termed some provisions in the 2006 decree as "discriminatory” towards minorities and said freedom of religion in Indonesia was better before it came into existence.

"I think it is difficult for minorities to meet [the criteria set in] the decree," he said in a statement.

Hasan said that the Religious Harmony Forum in many cases is only an extension of the domination of the majority.

Marcus Budi Santoso, chairman of the Lampung Branch of Catholic Youth, said that the constitution provides for freedom of worship and building places of worship.

"The right to religion is a naturally inherent right that cannot be reduced under any circumstances," he said.

Jacklevyn F. Manuputty, general secretary of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia, said the Rajabasa incident was "very unfortunate because last month President Joko Widodo sharply criticized the ban on building houses of worship, and emphasized that the constitution guarantees freedom of worship and religion."

Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed members of the mob forcibly entering the church and asking the pastor and faithful to conclude the worship immediately.

A man is seen climbing the pulpit and trying to push the pastor aside, shouting 'stop, stop” until he relents under duress.

According to SETARA Institute for Democracy and Peace, Christians often face harassment and abuse, besides stiff opposition to their places of worship.

During Christmas last year, residents and officials banned the Bethlehem Batak Protestant Church in Batu Gede, Bogor district, West Java province, from holding services in their homes.

The Lebak district head in Banten province prohibited Christians from celebrating Christmas in the area, which does not have a church.

In recent years, the number of cases has continued to fluctuate, from 16 in 2017, 13 in 2018, 20 in 2019, seven in 2020, and 24 in 2021.

Latest News