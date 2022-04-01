News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian military revokes ban on communist descendants

The decision to forbid communists from serving in the army was taken after an alleged failed coup in 1965

Indonesian military revokes ban on communist descendants

Indonesia's military chief General Muhammad Andika Perkasa (Photo: YouTube)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: April 01, 2022 08:40 AM GMT

Updated: April 01, 2022 09:28 AM GMT

Indonesia's military has set aside a regulation barring those descended from members of the banned Indonesian Communist Party from serving in the army.

General Muhammad Andika Perkasa, the chief of the Indonesian army, said the regulation applied in the army selection process was “made up” and therefore must be repealed.

“We don't need to make up rules. I am a person who obeys the laws and regulations. If we prohibit them [communists’ descendants], make sure it has a legal basis,” he said in a statement on March 31.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Perkasa, a former Catholic who has been in office since November last year, said the ban imposed by the Indonesian government in 1965 only applied to the Indonesian Communist Party, communism, Marxism and Leninism, and asked his subordinates not to misinterpret and apply it to the descendants of communist party members.

The ban came into being after an alleged failed coup against Indonesia's legitimate government in 1965, known as the September 30 Movement or G30S, in which several high-ranking military officers were killed.

Indonesians continue to debate who was the real mastermind behind the coup to this day, but back in 1965-66 it led to a massacre of suspected communists. The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) estimated anything between 500,000 and 3 million people were killed.

“I conveyed this news to my friends and the response was the same. They were generally very happy and it was like water in a desert mountain”

The victims of the tragedy and their families are still fighting for justice.

Bedjo Untung, 74, the founder of the 1965 Murder Victims Research Foundation, said the military’s move came like “a breath of fresh air” for them in the midst of a struggle to find the historical truth related to the massacre,

“I conveyed this news to my friends and the response was the same. They were generally very happy and it was like water in a desert mountain,” he exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Beka Ulung Haprasa, commissioner at Komnas HAM, said he fully supports the policy. “From the perspective of the victims and their families, a policy like this is like restoring their rights, especially the right to be free from stigma and discrimination,” he told UCA News.

He said it was time for all to come together and remove the stigma and discrimination that often traumatize and marginalize someone both socially and governmentally.

“The state must continue to move forward by providing equal opportunities to all eligible citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic, parental/hereditary or social backgrounds,” Hapsara, a Catholic, said.

Bonar Tigor Naipospos, deputy chairman of the Setara Institute for Justice and Peace, said “it is an irrational and inhuman act if three generations of communists continue to bear the 'hereditary sins' and are treated unequally as citizens.”

"It's time for this nation to make peace with its past history," he added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Dalit Christians demand fairness in India Dalit Christians demand fairness in India
Sri Lanka on verge of becoming failed state, say bishops Sri Lanka on verge of becoming failed state, say bishops
Philippine labor groups in a kerfuffle over Kafala Philippine labor groups in a kerfuffle over Kafala
Indonesian military revokes ban on communist descendants Indonesian military revokes ban on communist descendants
German cardinal calls for change in Catholic teaching on homosexuality German cardinal calls for change in Catholic teaching on homosexuality
Emergency abortion legislation extended in England, Wales Emergency abortion legislation extended in England, Wales

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope heads to Malta where Catholicism is on the decline

Pope heads to Malta, where Catholicism is on the decline

Pope Francis will spend the weekend in Malta, an ancient Catholic country evangelized by St. Paul but is now being hit hard by secularization

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.