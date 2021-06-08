Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Meanwhile, he and three friends chose to jump into the Malacca Strait and arrived in Malaysia after being adrift at sea for 12 hours. They then returned to Indonesia after being assisted by the Indonesian embassy.

Activists from the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union in Tegal, Central Java, facilitate a meeting between fishers and a manning agency over a salary dispute. (Photo supplied)

Fake documents

Suwarno said they found that migrant fishers had experienced problems since they were recruited.

He said the men, who usually come from Central Java and Jakarta, generally do not have a seafaring background and are not adequately prepared.

"We found that many of their documents were fake. The Ministry of Transportation has confirmed that there are thousands of fake sailor books in the hands of migrant fishers," he said.

He said they also found the mafia was involved in the process, so there was an increase in costs during the recruitment process, which were then charged as debts that had to be paid off by the fishers.

Another factor, said Suwarno, is the lack of supervision of the recruitment agencies and no firm action against them. He said that in cases they were handling many migrant fishers were sent out by companies that did not have a permit.

Scalabrinian Father Ansensius Guntur, director of the Stella Maris Center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, a Catholic Church-run organization that provides care for migrants, seafarers and refugees, said that over the past year they have met more than 3,000 Indonesian migrant fishermen working on Taiwanese ships, where the majority claimed they did not get adequate information about the work situation and the rules in force in the country of origin of the ship.

"In fact, it is very important so that they know the steps that must be taken when there is a problem. It means something has gone wrong since they were recruited,” he told UCA News.

Cases go nowhere

Meanwhile, legal protection by the state is still weak. Sarwono said of all the cases they reported to the police, so far not one has made it to court.

Even in a case of slavery experienced by 74 fishers stranded in Trinidad and Tobago in 2013, where nine recruitment companies were suspects, there was no follow-up.

"We have checked progress several times with the police, but there has been none," he said.

Because of this situation, he said, they have finally tried in recent years to take steps so that fishers get their rights and abuses are reported to law enforcement.

This has brought results and seen many fishers who experienced problems related to their salaries able to get their rights.

However, he said there were also obstacles in continuing the legal process because after that they generally did not want to take things further.

Suwarno said the bitterness experienced by migrant fishers happened because Indonesia did not have strong rules regarding the protection of crew members.

Indonesia has not ratified the International Labour Organization's Work in Fishing Convention No. 188 which provides standards for fishers’ work agreements (FWAs) and living and working conditions onboard vessels.

In addition, even though it already has the 2017 Law on Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers, the government has not yet included specific regulations related to migrant fishers.

"In fact, the law mandates that two years later, the regulations will be in place. This means that they should have been completed by 2019," he said.

In a recent webinar, Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziah said the regulation was being reviewed by the State Secretariat.

However, according to Suwarno, this was an old song being sung by the government.

"The uncertainty over the issuance of these regulations has resulted in migrant fishers, without guarantees of protection from the state, being increasingly vulnerable to exploitation," he said.

The absence of rules has seen most of them put under "Letter-guaranteed placement," a placement scheme that puts their fate in the hands of private fishing firms, making them vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

Activists from the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union and Greenpeace Indonesia hold a protest in front of the presidential palace in Jakarta in August 2020 to demand the president immediately ratify the regulation to protect migrant fishers. (Photo: Greenpeace Indonesia)

Protection needed

Suwarno said the government needs to ensure legal protection, either by ratifying ILO conventions or issuing government regulations. "Supervision of agencies must also be tightened," he said.

Father Guntur echoed this statement. "The government should also ensure that every problematic agent is blacklisted," he said.

The priest said Indonesia must work with ASEAN countries to jointly establish a protection agreement and urge countries using migrant fishers to comply with it.

"If ASEAN countries are united, then I am sure countries that use migrants will also want to improve because they are very dependent on ASEAN, especially Indonesia," he said.

"If only one country like Indonesia applies strict rules, then they can switch to another country."

Afdillah Chudiel, oceans campaigner for Greenpeace Indonesia, said the key is in the political will of the Indonesian government. "Before Indonesia presses other countries, Indonesia must set an example," he said.

He also said that it needed a continuous campaign so that this issue would get global attention since, despite the severity of such cases, this issue is only discussed when a case goes viral. "After that, the issue seems to be forgotten," he said.

He said one of their efforts was the launch of a special website, seabound.greenpeace.org, in April, which exposes migrant fisher problems.

Father Guntur said that in Taiwan, although it has a large fishing industry, not many people understand this issue. Therefore, he said, he and his center continue to educate people so that more and more become concerned about the issue.

Carmelite Father Aegidius Eko Aldianto, executive secretary of the Indonesian bishops' Commission for Justice and Peace and the Pastoral Care of Migrant-Itinerant People, said the commission's involvement in this issue is limited to certain cases handled by the diocesan commission.

However, he said, there are also parishes near ports that have shelter for fishers, such as near Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta.

Father Guntur said the issue of crew members is actually an issue concerning all humans "because perhaps the various types of seafood that we eat are the result of the sweat of enslaved men."

"We should be ashamed if our fellow humans are continuously treated like this. I hope everyone will work together to end this form of slavery.”