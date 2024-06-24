News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesian leprosy center pays tributes to German nun

Sister Virgula Maria Schmitt spent 49 years in Flores Island serving leprosy patients and marginalized people
Children are seen at St. Damian Cancar Rehabilitation Center in Labuan Bajo, Flores of Indonesia on June 23.

Children are seen at St. Damian Cancar Rehabilitation Center in Labuan Bajo, Flores of Indonesia on June 23. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 24, 2024 11:41 AM GMT
Updated: June 24, 2024 12:29 PM GMT

A Church-run leprosy rehabilitation center in Indonesia’s Catholic-majority Flores Island has paid tributes to a German nun who pioneered leprosy treatment.

An art exhibition has been organized from June 23-27 at St. Damian Cancer Rehabilitation Center in Labuan Bajo in memory of Sister Virgula Maria Schmitt of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Mission of the Servants of the Holy Spirit.

Schmitt founded the center in 2006 to offer treatment and rehabilitation to leprosy patients in the area. 

The nun arrived in Flores in 1965 and a year later founded St. Michael Hospital and St. Damian Rehabilitation Center for Lepers and Persons with Disabilities.

The center in Labuan Bajo currently offers support to 100 inmates.

The nun was based in Flores for 49 years. She passed away in Steyl, Netherlands, on June 27, 2022.

The center’s chairperson Sister Franselin Sabu said the nun declared a crusade against leprosy and so "the local people have known Virgula as an apostle for the marginalized."

"Since Sister Virgula died, we have set the date of her death, namely June 27, as a day of celebration to remember her traces of love and struggle," she said.

The nun added that the order decided to commemorate her death anniversary with seminars and programs.

This year’s exhibition and art performance also seek to raise funds for the center by selling products to visitors such as bamboo and rattan furniture products, frames, rosaries, decorative lamps and other craftworks.

Also slated for sales are organic soap products and special herbal oils for wound healing, all of which are made from plants, the nun said, adding that funding has been depleting in recent years.

“We cannot be beggars. In the past, we lived off of many donors, but at least with what Sister Virgula has taught us, we can be donors for other people," she said.

“Anyone and whatever they are, whether they are disabled or have special needs, must be able to be independent to continue living in society,” she added.

"With this exhibition, we hope to get the funds we need to support our daily needs,” she asserted.

The hospital and leprosy centers founded by the German nun are among the first modern health facilities in Flores.

She later founded another center for people with disabilities in 2006. She retired in 2014.

The German nun also ran a center for children abandoned by parents.

Yosep Min Palem, coordinator of the exhibition and art performance, said that the various products sold were an effort to embody Virgula's commitment that "leprosy and disabled patients should be trained in certain skills according to their interests and abilities."

"By working and producing something, they feel they are useful," he said.

He said their work used to be hung on the wall and they were proud when visitors to the rehabilitation center bought it.

"They are proud of themselves, so their self-esteem is raised and they feel their dignity as human beings. For Sister Virgula, this is a kind of therapy, healing their inner wounds, because leprosy and the disabled were previously considered a disgrace," he said.

Apart from the exhibition of works, he said, for several days, this event involved people with disabilities from schools in Labuan Bajo

"By appearing in front of other people, hosting events, they feel that they matter and can make others happy," added Palem.

According to Indonesia’s Ministry of Health, leprosy is still a major public health issue in the country as it is the third nation after India and Brazil with the highest number of leprosy patients.

In 2022, the number of leprosy patients was approximately 13,487, the ministry said, adding that many cases remain undetected and unreported.

The government says seven out of 38 Indonesian provinces, including Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara (which covers Flores Island), are risky zones for leprosy as those provinces are unable to meet the national elimination target of 1 case in 10,000 population.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Sofronio Aguirre Bancud of Cabanatuan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop C. Severo Caermare of Dipolog, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Agnelo Rufino Gracias of Jalandhar, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Francis Xavier Hiroaki Nakano of Kagoshima, Japan
Read More...
Latest News
Indonesian leprosy center pays tributes to German nun
Indonesian leprosy center pays tributes to German nun
Let the spirit of the 'Apple Daily' live on
Let the spirit of the 'Apple Daily' live on
India's Eastern Church fails to settle liturgy dispute
India's Eastern Church fails to settle liturgy dispute
The World Wide Web and the new communication era
The World Wide Web and the new communication era
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.