X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian lawyers defend under fire Catholic priest

Priest is being falsely accused of stoking interreligious tensions over video shared about arrest of Muslim cleric, they say

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: November 24, 2021 09:09 AM GMT

Updated: November 24, 2021 09:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
3

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
4

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
5

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage

Nov 24, 2021
6

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
9

Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee

Nov 23, 2021
10

On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan

Nov 24, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian lawyers defend under fire Catholic priest

Father Antonius Benny Susetyo, a member of a presidential unit promoting communal tolerance, speaks at a seminar in Jakarta in this file photo. (Photo supplied)

A group of Indonesian lawyers has defended a Catholic priest who shared a video criticizing the country’s top Muslim clerical body after police arrested one of its senior officials on suspicion of having links to terrorism.

Father Antonius Benny Susetyo, a member of a presidential unit promoting communal tolerance, was accused by conservative Muslim groups and individuals of stoking religious conflict by interfering in the affairs of the Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI).

The video from a former director of the rights group, the Setara Institute for Peace and Democracy, was critical of the MUI for allowing Ahmad Zain An-Najah, who was arrested by anti-terror police last week, to sit on its Fatwa Commission.

An-Najah is accused of having links to the Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) terror group, which is responsible for a number of attacks across Southeast Asia.

Both Christian and Muslim lawyers from the Archipelago Lawyer Movement have since leaped to the priest’s defense, saying he should not be attacked for simply sharing a video.

They said some of the attacks accused the priest of doing things he had not even done.

They pointed to a social media post by Rocky Gerung, a lecturer at the University of Indonesia in Jakarta, who they say falsely accused the priest of describing the MUI as being a nest of terrorists on the video.  

“The accusations are baseless and bring into conflict or divide individuals and groups,” the lawyer group said in a Nov. 24 statement.

It accused Gerung of trying to use Father Susetyo, as he came from a religious minority to serve his own political interests. 

“This is perverted, dishonest, and stupid, without any basis of fact,” the lawyers said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

They also questioned why the lecturer didn't attack Hendardi who made the video and called for the lecturer to apologize to the priest. 

Petrus Celestinus, another lawyer, called the attack on the priest another attempt by hardliners to sow divisions in Indonesia and create a rift between Father Susetyo and the MUI.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cambodian rights group among winners of international award
Cambodian rights group among winners of international award
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Philippine bishop attacks early election vote buying
Philippine bishop attacks early election vote buying
Building peace from our inner life
Building peace from our inner life
On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan
On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan
Jehovah's Witnesses held back in Indonesian school
Jehovah's Witnesses held back in Indonesian school
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodian rights group among winners of international award
Nov 24, 2021
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Korean bishops support closure of zinc factory to save environment
Nov 24, 2021
Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage
Nov 24, 2021
Philippine bishop attacks early election vote buying
Nov 24, 2021
Indonesian lawyers defend under fire Catholic priest
Nov 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Building peace from our inner life
Nov 24, 2021
Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation
Nov 23, 2021
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021

Features

In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan
Nov 24, 2021
Philippine presidential hopeful Pacquiao was 'naive' drug user
Nov 23, 2021
Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Nov 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Nuba Mountains Sudans religious exception

The Nuba Mountains, Sudan's religious exception
The legacy of Tibhirine lives on even after death of last monk

The legacy of Tibhirine lives on, even after death of last monk
Pope challenges Churchs pastors with Beatitudes for Bishops

Pope challenges Church’s pastors with "Beatitudes for Bishops”
Astoundingly candid bishop says Catholic Church is a shattered remains of its former self

Astoundingly candid bishop says Catholic Church is a shattered remains of its former self
Not Quite Silenced

Not Quite Silenced
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.