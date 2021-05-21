X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Jesuits kick off Ignatian Year

Society of Jesus provincial urges faithful to find their own 'cannonball moment' that led St. Ignatius of Loyola to convert

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: May 21, 2021 07:23 AM GMT

Updated: May 21, 2021 07:32 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
2

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
3

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
4

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
5

Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population

May 20, 2021
6

Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop

May 19, 2021
7

Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest

May 18, 2021
8

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?

May 19, 2021
9

Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India

May 18, 2021
10

Nuns join efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Vietnam

May 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian Jesuits kick off Ignatian Year

Jesuit Father Benedictus Hari Juliawan, provincial of the Indonesian Province of the Society of Jesus, leads a concelebrated Mass on May 20 at Sanata Dharma University to kick off the Ignatian Year. (Photo: YouTube)

Jesuits in Indonesia have launched a special year of celebrations marking the 500th anniversary of the conversion of their founder St. Ignatius of Loyola with a Mass at Sanata Dharma University in Yogyakarta.

Under the theme “To See All Things New in Christ,” the Ignatian Year, which ends on July 31 next year, celebrates the day when Ignatius, the Spanish soldier, was struck by a French cannonball during the Battle of Pamplona on May 20, 1521, beginning his transformation into Ignatius the pilgrim.

Father Benedictus Hari Juliawan, the provincial of the Indonesian Jesuit Province, led the concelebrated Mass on May 20. It was also livestreamed on the Society of Jesus’ YouTube channel.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The Ignatian Year is different from many other celebrations because it is not filled with nostalgia or does not show off successes. During this period, we are encouraged to go through our experiences in order to find new ‘cannonball moments,’” he said in his homily.

A cannonball moment would mean being born again or having repentance and “these all have the meaning of transformation, because this is a personal encounter with the Saviour God,” he said.

He pointed to the Jesuits’ four apostolic directions of transformation: showing the path to God, walking together with poor and marginalized people, keeping company with young people, and protecting the earth as a common home.

We, too, understand that religion has become a trade commodity and a political competition

“They are not situated in an empty space. As members of the society who live and work in Indonesia, the situation of our beloved country has considerable influence with our repentance,” he said.

Referring to the first direction, Father Juliawan said showing the path to God in the context of religious diversity in the country would mean that “we are called to recognize the same God in a different religious experience.”

There are six recognized religions in Indonesia: Buddhism, Catholicism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Islam and Protestantism. Yet the country has up to 187 traditional faiths with about 12 million followers, according to government figures.

“We, too, understand that religion has become a trade commodity and a political competition and, as a result, it has become shallow and lost its meaning as the path to freedom. Are we able to open new spaces to God?” the priest asked, reminding people that pointing a finger at someone would be the biggest challenge.

Related News

Father Adrianus Suyadi, coordinator of the Indonesian Province action planning and the social ministries department and secretary of the Jesuit Conference of the Asia Pacific, said the Ignatian Year “is the year of examen, discernment and discretion, both individually and communally.”

Examen is a devotional exercise, usually performed daily, involving reflection on and moral evaluation of one's thoughts and conduct.

“Principally, I am given the task of animating and facilitating members of the society to make action plans in accordance to their spiritual motivation. An internal transformation is a highlight,” he told UCA News.

During the period, he said, “I hope there will be a transformation in terms of the lifestyle of Jesuits and their community, and if possible there is a transformation of the institution when, let us say, it is no longer relevant.”

Also Read

Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
Salesians build shelter for Timor-Leste flood victims
Salesians build shelter for Timor-Leste flood victims
Philippine bishop advocates confession using mobile phones
Philippine bishop advocates confession using mobile phones
Malaysia under fire for attacks on journalists
Malaysia under fire for attacks on journalists
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
Philippine Jesuits honor order's founder
Philippine Jesuits honor order's founder

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Jesuit becomes bishop of troubled Hong Kong
May 21, 2021
Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
Indian Jesuit remains in jail as court adjourns bail plea
May 21, 2021
Bangladesh tea workers mark centenary of massacre
May 21, 2021
Taiwan churches close doors amid Covid-19 surge
May 21, 2021
Salesians build shelter for Timor-Leste flood victims
May 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021

Features

Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Israel Palestine and the property of the absentee

Israel, Palestine and the property of the “absentee”
The Spirit will lead you

The Spirit will lead you
African Catholics enthusiastic over popes recognition of catechists

African Catholics enthusiastic over pope's recognition of catechists
The Vatican has administered more than 21000 vaccines

The Vatican has administered more than 21,000 vaccines
COVID19 The next move

COVID-19: The next move
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You
May the life of Christ be written in every heart

May the life of Christ be written in every heart
St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day

St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.