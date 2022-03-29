News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Islamists told to respect non-Muslims at Ramadan

Top Muslim clerical body says food outlets should stay open for non-Muslims during fasting month

Indonesian Islamists told to respect non-Muslims at Ramadan

Amirsyah Tambunan, general secretary of the Indonesia Ulema Council, has called on Islamic groups not to target restaurants and street stalls serving food to non-Muslims during Ramadan. (Photo: Indonesia Ulema Council)

By Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Updated: March 29, 2022 08:53 AM GMT

Indonesia's top Muslim clerical body has urged Islamic groups not to target restaurants and street food stalls serving meals to non-Muslims in daylight hours during the holy month of Ramadan which begins next week.

The Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) said on March 28 that food outlets should not be forced to close to respect those who don't have to fast, including Catholics.

The call followed an attempt by the council’s branch in West Java province’s Bekasi district to ban restaurants, cafes and stalls from opening during Ramadan

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Restaurants and street food stalls, however, should self-regulate so that there’s no inconvenience to those who are fasting and those who aren't," MUI general secretary Amirsyah Tambunan said.

He said vendors should be able to sell meals during Ramadan to help their families who are suffering economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  

“The MUI doesn’t ban people from selling meals during the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

“It shows respect for other religions. Catholics, likewise should respect our Muslim brothers and sisters and give them mutual support during Ramadan” 

Muslims in Indonesia fast from 4.30am to 6pm during Ramadan.

This year Ramadan begins on April 2 and ends with the Eid al-Fitr festival on May 2-3.

Fasting during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is obligatory for all adult Muslims except those who are elderly, sick or traveling.

Bonar Tigor Naipospos, deputy chairman of the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace, welcomed the MUI’s call. 

“It is a good move that will help to strengthen tolerance among different religions in Indonesia,” Naipospos told UCA News on March 29.

Any attempt by hardliners to force food outlets to close must be swiftly dealt with, he said.

Father Antonius Suyadi, chairman of Jakarta Archdiocese's Ecumenical and Inter-religious Affairs Commission, also welcomed the call.

“It shows respect for other religions,” Father Suyadi said. “Catholics, likewise should respect our Muslim brothers and sisters and give them mutual support during Ramadan.” 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The Philippines' secret pandemic of child sexual abuse The Philippines' secret pandemic of child sexual abuse
National Youth Day celebrations inspire Bangladeshi Catholics National Youth Day celebrations inspire Bangladeshi Catholics
Cambodia's emerging opposition mulls poll boycott Cambodia's emerging opposition mulls poll boycott
Church help sought for volcano evacuees in Philippines Church help sought for volcano evacuees in Philippines
Indonesian Islamists told to respect non-Muslims at Ramadan Indonesian Islamists told to respect non-Muslims at Ramadan
Indonesian Catholic youth hailed as hero for building churches Indonesian Catholic youth hailed as hero for building churches

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope Francis renews call to abolish war

Pope Francis renews call “to abolish war”

The pope has urged all political leaders to commit to putting an end to war before it erases humanity from history

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.