X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Islamic school faces desecration backlash

Town mayor vows to close school and prosecute teachers after children vandalize 12 Christian graves

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: June 22, 2021 09:09 AM GMT

Updated: June 22, 2021 09:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
2

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
3

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
4

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
5

Thai activist hit with more royal defamation charges

Jun 21, 2021
6

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
7

Federal body seeks explanation for Indian nun's expulsion 

Jun 21, 2021
8

Manila's new archbishop receives red hat and ring

Jun 21, 2021
9

Bishops urge welcome for migrants crossing English Channel

Jun 22, 2021
10

Old churches go up in flames in Canadian indigenous communities

Jun 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian Islamic school faces desecration backlash

Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third right) inspects vandalized Christian tombs on June 21 in Kenteng in Solo city in Central Java province. (Photo: Surakarta government) 

The mayor of a town in Indonesia’s Central Java province has vowed to shut down an Islamic school after a group of its students was accused of desecrating Christian graves in a cemetery.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the mayor of Solo, made the vow after inspecting the damage at the cemetery in the Kenteng area of the city on June 21.

Local media reports said 10 students aged 5-12 from the Islamic school — which was not named — broke off crosses of 12 Christian graves in the public cemetery on June 19.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

During the visit, the mayor laid the blame on the school and its teachers 

“We will close the school and dismiss its teachers because they are teaching intolerance to their students,” Raka told reporters after the visit.

Raka, who is also the son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, said the school doesn't have a permit from the local government and was in violation of the law. 

It has become an urgent necessity for the government to weed out radicalism in all schools

He urged police to prosecute the teachers and punish the students despite them being children. “Their actions were a gross act of intolerance,” he said.

Ustad Mujair, the school’s head, denied teaching intolerance or that teachers encouraged the children to vandalize the graves.

Bonar Tigor Naipospos, deputy chairman of the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace, described the incident as disturbing and warned that radical groups were targeting children with their intolerant rhetoric. 

“It has become an urgent necessity for the government to weed out radicalism in all schools,” Naipospos told UCA News.  

Related News

Father Antonius Benny Susetyo, a member of a presidential unit promoting communal tolerance, said the instigators in this case had demonstrated a clear lack of morality.

“Punishment should be directed against who told or inspired the children to destroy these graves,” he told UCA News, adding he fully supports the mayor’s response to close the school and seek the prosecution of the teachers.

Also Read

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics
Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Vietnam's new Benedictine abbot installed
Vietnam's new Benedictine abbot installed
Malaysian bishops to contribute to Covid-19 fund
Malaysian bishops to contribute to Covid-19 fund
St. Thomas More inspires Filipino lawyers on feast day
St. Thomas More inspires Filipino lawyers on feast day
Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics
Jun 23, 2021
No jury as Hong Kong's first 'national security' trial begins
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Taliban leaders eye victory in Afghanistan after US exit
Jun 23, 2021
Cardinal maintains limits on private Masses in St. Peter's
Jun 23, 2021
Vatican official urges end to Mexico's divisions, violence
Jun 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea
Jun 22, 2021
Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The collapse of the US bishops conference

The collapse of the US bishops' conference
Francis takes on the movements

Francis takes on the movements
Diocese spearheads opposition against charter cities in Honduras

Diocese spearheads opposition against “charter cities” in Honduras
Paris archbishop entrusts progressive parish to SantEgidio

Paris archbishop entrusts progressive parish to Sant'Egidio

Pope Francis orders inquiry of Vaticans social justice office

Pope Francis orders inquiry of Vatican’s social justice office
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, You are faithful to the end

Lord, You are faithful to the end
Give us understanding Lord to recognize false prophets

Give us understanding Lord to recognize false prophets
Saint Joseph Cafasso | Saint of the Day

Saint Joseph Cafasso | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.