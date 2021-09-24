X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian govt warns schools over Covid spread

Closures will resume if virus rules are not adopted after thousands of students were infected after recent school reopenings

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: September 24, 2021 08:11 AM GMT

Updated: September 24, 2021 08:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?

Sep 21, 2021
2

Indonesian archbishop attacks 'sinning' anti-vaxxers

Sep 23, 2021
3

Armenian bishops gather in Rome to elect new patriarch

Sep 22, 2021
4

Cardinal defuses religious row in southern Indian state

Sep 22, 2021
5

The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan

Sep 22, 2021
6

Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam

Sep 21, 2021
7

Myanmar's Christian region sees rising number of refugees

Sep 22, 2021
8

Malaysian transgender activist arrested in Thailand

Sep 21, 2021
9

Charges dropped against Cambodian political researcher

Sep 22, 2021
10

Covid outbreak in Philippine convent kills nine nuns

Sep 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian govt warns schools over Covid spread

A school student is vaccinated in Indonesia, where the government has warned schools to follow health protocols after thousands of Covid-19 infections were reported following the reopening of schools. (Photo: tni-au.mil.id)

The Indonesian government has warned schools to raise health protocol standards or risk closure again following thousands of reported Covid-19 infections since students began returning to classrooms in recent weeks.

At least 15,000 students and 7,000 teachers at around 1,500 schools have been infected since schools began reopening at the start of September after having been shut for 18 months.

About 42 percent of more than 278,000 schools have reopened so far since strict social restrictions were eased.

However, the recent surge in cases prompted Education, Research and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim to issue schools with a warning.

“We will not hesitate to close schools if students are transmitting the virus,” he said.

He said the government is vaccinating students from 12 to 17 years old but schools still had the responsibility to try and prevent the virus spreading. This meant following social distancing rules and conducting testing.

We want to see schools open because students faced many difficulties studying at home

Franciscan Father Vinsensius Darmin Mbula, chairman of the National Council of Catholic Education, backed the minister’s warning.

“Implementing and following health protocols are a moral obligation,” Father Mbula told UCA News.

“While it is important that all students, teachers and parents should be vaccinated, they still need to practice social distancing and other safeguards,” he said, adding, that Catholic schools were strictly enforcing such rules to protect their students.

Philip Situmorang, spokesman of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia, said that although schools needed to reopen after 18 months of closure, safety had to take priority.  

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We want to see schools open because students faced many difficulties studying at home,” he told UCA News.

However, if they can’t follow rules on social distancing, class sizes and the wearing of masks, they should remain closed, he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam
Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam
Don't let nature fall victim to Covid: Philippine bishop
Don't let nature fall victim to Covid: Philippine bishop
Legal action against Indonesian rights defenders under fire
Legal action against Indonesian rights defenders under fire
Church properties bear brunt in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Church properties bear brunt in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Buddhist-run Thai drug rehab center accused of torture
Buddhist-run Thai drug rehab center accused of torture
Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery
Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery
Support Us

Latest News

Christians flee as Myanmar township burns
Sep 24, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam
Sep 24, 2021
Don't let nature fall victim to Covid: Philippine bishop
Sep 24, 2021
Legal action against Indonesian rights defenders under fire
Sep 24, 2021
Indonesian govt warns schools over Covid spread
Sep 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam
Sep 24, 2021
Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery
Sep 24, 2021
Church should foster positive tourism in Asia
Sep 23, 2021
The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan
Sep 22, 2021
India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021

Features

Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
Mobile procession honors Mother Mary in Singapore
Sep 23, 2021
Vietnam's Covid frontline volunteers pray for the departed
Sep 22, 2021
Indonesian priest spreads literacy among rural folk
Sep 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Financial scandal does not slow Italian pilgrimages to Lourdes

Financial scandal does not slow Italian pilgrimages to Lourdes
Head of French bishops holds public meetings on sex abuse

Head of French bishops holds public meetings on sex abuse

Uganda reopens worship places but enforces strict restrictions

Uganda reopens worship places but enforces strict restrictions

Security still precarious in northern Mozambique says Catholic bishop

Security still precarious in northern Mozambique, says Catholic bishop
How much weight do the popes words on migrants really carry

How much weight do the pope’s words on migrants really carry?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 24 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 24 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Saturday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Saturday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me always know Your purposes

Lord, help me always know Your purposes
Grant that science may progress for human welfare

Grant that science may progress for human welfare
Blessed Herman of Reichenau | Saint of the Day

Blessed Herman of Reichenau | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.