Indonesian govt told to explain why it honored rights abuser

Award to militia leader convicted of crimes in Timor-Leste after independence vote is labeled 'very contradictory'

The Central Information Commission reads out its ruling on Oct. 10 ordering the Ministry of State Secretariat to explain to the Commission on Missing Persons and Victims of Violence why the government honored Eurico Guterres, a convicted rights abuser. (Photo supplied)

Indonesia's government has been told to explain why it gave an award to honor a former militia leader convicted of committing atrocities during Timor-Leste's bid for independence.

The Central Information Commission, which handles disputes related to state information, ordered the Ministry of State Secretariat on Oct. 10 to explain why Eurico Guterres was awarded a distinguished service medal by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 2021.

An explanation had been sought by the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence [KontaS] which took the case to the Central Information Commission after the Ministry of State Secretariat refused to provide one.

The reason the ministry gave for the refusal was because it was "confidential information."

Guterres was among 335 people who received honorary medals from Widodo in Jakarta on Aug. 12, 2021 for their “distinguished service to Indonesia.”

The awards were presented as part of celebrations to mark the country's Independence Day on Aug. 17.

Guterres headed a militia that allegedly terrorized residents of the Timor-Leste capital Dili ahead of the 1999 UN-backed independence referendum.

Pro-Indonesian militia groups, backed by the Indonesian armed forces and police, went on a killing spree following the independence vote. Some 1,400 people were killed in the violence.

In November 2002, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by an ad-hoc human rights tribunal in Jakarta for crimes against humanity.

He began his sentence in 2006 following several other legal rulings which saw an initial sentence reduction overturned by the Supreme Court. He was released in April 2008.

KontaS coordinator, Dimas Bagus Arya, welcomed the Central Information Commission's ruling and called on the Ministry of State Secretariat to post the reason behind Guterres' award on its website.

He said it was "important to disclose this to the public in the context of openness and for the implementation of participatory democracy."

"The public has the right to know and have access to this information, and even assess the suitability of those who are recipients of honors," he said.

Ivo Mateus Goncalves da Cruz Fernandes, a Timorese and PhD student studying history at the Australian National University, also welcomed the move.

"The public needs to know the reasons behind this award," he told UCA News on Oct. 12.

He said honoring Guterres was "a very contradictory decision.”

"How can a nation like Indonesia actually appreciate and give high value to people who injure and trample on human rights," he said.

“The Indonesian government really hurt the feelings of the victims families as they hoped that Guterres would be given appropriate punishment for his involvement in crimes against humanity," he said.

Guterres did not respond to UCA News' request for an interview on Oct. 12.

During a 2021 interview after receiving the award he responded to criticism voiced then by saying, "it is their right to criticize something which is unacceptable to them."

"But remember, East Timor was part of Indonesia at that time. So it is not fair to focus only on the background of all fighters who risked their lives to defend their nation," he added.

