Indonesia

Indonesian govt targets 'blasphemous' Christian cleric

Action sought against Protestant pastor for calling on religious affairs minister to remove 300 verses from Quran

Reverend Abraham Ben Moses was jailed for four years in 2018 for blasphemy. (Photo: Facebook)

By Konradus Epa, Jakarta Updated: March 17, 2022 07:32 AM GMT

Indonesia’s government and top Muslim clerical body have demanded police take action against a Protestant pastor for insulting Islam after he allegedly urged the religious affairs minister to remove 300 verses from the Quran.

Reverend Abraham Ben Moses, 57, who has previously served a prison term for blasphemy, was also critical of what was being taught in Islamic schools and calls to prayer over mosque loudspeakers.

The preacher made the controversial calls in a video clip that went viral on social media this week, saying the Quran verses made Muslims intolerant and stoked extremism.

In the video, Rev. Moses lent his voice to calls for mosques to make calls to prayer quieter but went on to suggest that Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Quomas remove 300 Quran verses to foster tolerance and peace with religious minority groups. However, he did not specify which verses should be removed.

The call prompted an angry response from Mahfud MD, the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, and the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

“Police need to investigate this and block or remove his [social media] account because he is damaging interreligious relations as well as committing blasphemy,” Mahfud said on March 16.

"We urge that police take action against the reverend, who must be punished severely"

“We can have different opinions but we don’t insult religions. We must respect them.”

The MUI issued a similar statement and called for Muslims to remain calm and allow police to handle the matter.

"We urge that police take action against the reverend, who must be punished severely," said general secretary Amirsyah Tambunan.

In his video, Rev. Moses, a former Muslim from Bima in West Nusa Tenggara province, also urged minister Quomas to revise curriculums and change teachers in madrasas (Islamic schools) and Islamic boarding schools (pesantrens) because they were producing extremists and terrorists.

“I was radicalized because I studied in a pesantren,” he said, adding that was what eventually led him to be baptized a Christian in 2006.

Jesuit Father Johannes Hariyanto, general secretary of the Indonesian Conference on Religion and Peace (ICRP), said that since the religious affairs minister doesn’t have the authority to remove the verses, it might be more prudent not to comment on the pastor's call.

“The religious minister doesn’t need to respond,” Father Hariyanto told UCA News on March 16.

Rev. Moses is no stranger to controversy. He was jailed for four years in 2018 for blasphemy after being heard in a video conversation with a taxi driver quoting the Quran on marriage and claiming that Prophet Muhammad was inconsistent with his teachings.

This latest incident follows another blasphemy case involving another Christian convert from Islam, Muhammad Kace, who was jailed for 10 years this year for saying: “Muhammad is unknown by God and is only known by his followers because he is surrounded by devils."

