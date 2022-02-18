X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts

Rights of local communities are ignored as the state grants permits to powerful businesses

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: February 18, 2022 04:38 AM GMT

Updated: February 18, 2022 04:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace

Feb 17, 2022
2

Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections

Feb 15, 2022
3

UN seeks answers over Papua human rights abuses

Feb 15, 2022
4

We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril

Feb 15, 2022
5

Myanmar military accused of war crimes against civilians

Feb 15, 2022
6

Hun Sen: Myanmar crisis could take 10 years to resolve

Feb 17, 2022
7

Life-changing or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines' poor

Feb 15, 2022
8

We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar

Feb 18, 2022
9

Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls

Feb 16, 2022
10

Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well

Feb 18, 2022
Support UCA News
Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts

Residents of Parigi Moutong district of Central Sulawesi province protest on Feb. 11 against a permit granted to a gold mining company, during which a 21-year-old man was shot dead by police. (Photo supplied)

A protest last week by residents of Parigi Moutong district in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province against a gold mining company ended in chaos, with a 21-year-old man shot dead by police and dozens arrested.

On Feb. 11, about 700 locals blocked the Trans Sulawesi Road to oppose the extension of PT Trio Kencana's permit. The company, which has operated since 2010, received an extension of its permit covering 15,725 hectares of land until 2040.

Fourteen police officers are under investigation over the shooting, while 59 residents who had been detained have been released.

The incident occurred just days after the Feb. 8 mass detention of 64 farmers in Wadas, Central Java province, who opposed an andesite mining company's permit and the construction of a dam. They were later released following strong public pressure on the police.

For activists, these two cases have become examples of how agrarian conflicts have become increasingly complicated in Indonesia, with the government's approach becoming increasingly repressive in order to allow various forms of investment.

Melky Nahar, campaign manager of the Mining Advocacy Network, said the conflicts in Parigi Moutong and Wadas were only two of the cases that have arisen amid a regime that continues to encourage investment and ignores the rights of local communities.

The trend so far is that the law is always used by the company or people assigned by the company to ensnare residents who reject investments such as mining

Conflicts like this, he said, are expected to continue given the amendment to the Mineral and Coal Law No. 3 of 2020 which allows the government to ensnare those considered to be obstructing or interfering with activities of mining license holders.

"The trend so far is that the law is always used by the company or people assigned by the company to ensnare residents who reject investments such as mining," the Catholic activist said.

He said that in the various cases they handled it was common that the entire policymaking process regarding the issuance of permits did not involve residents.

“Everything takes place in a closed space between the government and companies applying for permits. Therefore, when a company wants to start operations, what they do is only socialize, not in the context of asking residents' approval,” he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Because of that, he said, resistance arose because suddenly local people’s living space became a mining concession area.

"That is what happened in the case in Parigi Moutong, where the residents' rice fields were also included in the concession area, while the whole process was completely unknown to them," he said.

Dewi Kartika, national secretary of the Consortium for Agrarian Reform, said the government's ways of dealing with agrarian conflicts have not changed and it. was becoming increasingly repressive.

Last year the consortium recorded 207 agrarian conflicts in 32 provinces spread over 507 districts and municipalities, which included conflicts covering mining, plantations and infrastructure. The number of victims reached 198,895 families and the conflict area covered 500,062 hectares.

Kartika said almost all of these conflicts were repressed by security forces and people who protested were labeled anti-development.

She also considered that the government's efforts to resolve agrarian conflicts so far have been like "firefighting."

"When there is a conflict and there are new victims, the government will react, but after that there will be no comprehensive solution," she added.

Disciplinary sanctions as they have been applied to date are far from the correct legal standard, let alone the community's sense of justice

Meanwhile, Usman Hamid from Amnesty International Indonesia said the government needed to stop using excessive force and violence in responding to citizens’ protests.

"The state is obliged to protect those who disagree with the state," he said.

He said it was time for the state to prioritize dialogue in carrying out development "to protect people's rights to give or not give consent based on adequate information and without coercion."

He also hoped that the president would order the national police chief to investigate the recent incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Disciplinary sanctions as they have been applied to date are far from the correct legal standard, let alone the community's sense of justice," he said.

Meanwhile, the government is adamant about continuing these projects.

"The government's program is correct and the permit has permanent legal force," said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, referring to the protest over the andesite mine and dam project in Wadas.

Regarding the case in Parigi Moutong, Central Sulawesi governor Rusdy Mastura said the permit could not be canceled but they would conduct a review to accommodate local people’s aspirations.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesia's Papua to get first international university
Indonesia's Papua to get first international university
Filipino clergymen invoke patriotism for clean polls
Filipino clergymen invoke patriotism for clean polls
16 candidates to fight for presidency in Timor-Leste
16 candidates to fight for presidency in Timor-Leste
Online activists help Myanmar troops desert
Online activists help Myanmar troops desert
Vietnam Church celebrates four centuries of Catholic literature
Vietnam Church celebrates four centuries of Catholic literature
Rights groups jittery over Thailand's bid to expel Amnesty
Rights groups jittery over Thailand's bid to expel Amnesty
Support Us

Latest News

Vatican stats show imbalance in Catholics per priest ratio
Feb 19, 2022
Pope decries warmongering, prays for Eastern Catholics
Feb 19, 2022
Daughters of Charity offer hospice care in Kenya
Feb 19, 2022
Myanmar junta accused of war crimes
Feb 18, 2022
What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022
Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well
Feb 18, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022
Lessons for the Nigerian Church from North Africa
Feb 18, 2022
We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar
Feb 18, 2022
Is religious freedom important for Biden's Asia diplomacy?
Feb 17, 2022
The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace
Feb 17, 2022

Features

Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts
Feb 18, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
Valentine's Day signals recovery of Philippine motels
Feb 14, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What do you think you are talking to

What do you think you are talking to?
Zambias president praises Catholic social action

Zambia’s president praises Catholic social action
An aperitif synod for young adult Catholics in Paris

An “aperitif synod” for young adult Catholics in Paris
NGOs urgently call for help to save millions of Somalis from hunger

NGOs urgently call for help to save millions of Somalis from hunger
All religions are correct up to a point

All religions are correct, up to a point

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.