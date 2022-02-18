Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts

Residents of Parigi Moutong district of Central Sulawesi province protest on Feb. 11 against a permit granted to a gold mining company, during which a 21-year-old man was shot dead by police. (Photo supplied)

A protest last week by residents of Parigi Moutong district in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province against a gold mining company ended in chaos, with a 21-year-old man shot dead by police and dozens arrested.

On Feb. 11, about 700 locals blocked the Trans Sulawesi Road to oppose the extension of PT Trio Kencana's permit. The company, which has operated since 2010, received an extension of its permit covering 15,725 hectares of land until 2040.

Fourteen police officers are under investigation over the shooting, while 59 residents who had been detained have been released.

The incident occurred just days after the Feb. 8 mass detention of 64 farmers in Wadas, Central Java province, who opposed an andesite mining company's permit and the construction of a dam. They were later released following strong public pressure on the police.

For activists, these two cases have become examples of how agrarian conflicts have become increasingly complicated in Indonesia, with the government's approach becoming increasingly repressive in order to allow various forms of investment.

Melky Nahar, campaign manager of the Mining Advocacy Network, said the conflicts in Parigi Moutong and Wadas were only two of the cases that have arisen amid a regime that continues to encourage investment and ignores the rights of local communities.

The trend so far is that the law is always used by the company or people assigned by the company to ensnare residents who reject investments such as mining

Conflicts like this, he said, are expected to continue given the amendment to the Mineral and Coal Law No. 3 of 2020 which allows the government to ensnare those considered to be obstructing or interfering with activities of mining license holders.

"The trend so far is that the law is always used by the company or people assigned by the company to ensnare residents who reject investments such as mining," the Catholic activist said.

He said that in the various cases they handled it was common that the entire policymaking process regarding the issuance of permits did not involve residents.

“Everything takes place in a closed space between the government and companies applying for permits. Therefore, when a company wants to start operations, what they do is only socialize, not in the context of asking residents' approval,” he said.

Because of that, he said, resistance arose because suddenly local people’s living space became a mining concession area.

"That is what happened in the case in Parigi Moutong, where the residents' rice fields were also included in the concession area, while the whole process was completely unknown to them," he said.

Dewi Kartika, national secretary of the Consortium for Agrarian Reform, said the government's ways of dealing with agrarian conflicts have not changed and it. was becoming increasingly repressive.

Last year the consortium recorded 207 agrarian conflicts in 32 provinces spread over 507 districts and municipalities, which included conflicts covering mining, plantations and infrastructure. The number of victims reached 198,895 families and the conflict area covered 500,062 hectares.

Kartika said almost all of these conflicts were repressed by security forces and people who protested were labeled anti-development.

She also considered that the government's efforts to resolve agrarian conflicts so far have been like "firefighting."

"When there is a conflict and there are new victims, the government will react, but after that there will be no comprehensive solution," she added.

Disciplinary sanctions as they have been applied to date are far from the correct legal standard, let alone the community's sense of justice

Meanwhile, Usman Hamid from Amnesty International Indonesia said the government needed to stop using excessive force and violence in responding to citizens’ protests.

"The state is obliged to protect those who disagree with the state," he said.

He said it was time for the state to prioritize dialogue in carrying out development "to protect people's rights to give or not give consent based on adequate information and without coercion."

He also hoped that the president would order the national police chief to investigate the recent incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Disciplinary sanctions as they have been applied to date are far from the correct legal standard, let alone the community's sense of justice," he said.

Meanwhile, the government is adamant about continuing these projects.

"The government's program is correct and the permit has permanent legal force," said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, referring to the protest over the andesite mine and dam project in Wadas.

Regarding the case in Parigi Moutong, Central Sulawesi governor Rusdy Mastura said the permit could not be canceled but they would conduct a review to accommodate local people’s aspirations.