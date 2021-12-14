X
Indonesia

Indonesian elected to senior ICMICA-Pax Romana post

Paulinus Prasetyo Nurhardjanto to serve as Asia-Pacific vice president for top Catholic intellectual body

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: December 14, 2021 06:40 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2021 06:47 AM GMT

Indonesian elected to senior ICMICA-Pax Romana post

Paulinus Prasetyo Nurhardjanto says Asia-Pacific is the future of the Catholic Church. (Photo supplied)

An Indonesian has been named regional vice president for Asia-Pacific of the International Catholic Movement for Intellectual and Cultural Affairs (ICMICA-Pax Romana), a global community of Catholic intellectuals and professionals engaged in the world with a spirituality of action.

Paulinus Prasetyo Nurhardjanto, 50, who heads the organization and institutional relations of the Jakarta-based Catholic Intellectual Association of Indonesia (ISKA), was elected for a four-year term from 2022-25 during ICMICA-Pax Romana’s 37th Plenary Meeting held virtually on Dec. 11-12.

Pax Romana was founded by students at the Catholic University of Fribourg in Switzerland at the end of the 19th century. It was officially recognized by Pope Benedict XV in July 1921 and reformed itself in 1946 by splitting into two branches — the International Movement of Catholic Students (IMCS) for students and the ICMICA for graduates.

ICMICA-Pax Romana, or a federation of movements, is an NGO with consultative status with the United Nations and is present in some 60 countries. Its member organizations, including ISKA, are involved in the promotion of human rights and democracy, culture and education, social cohesion and eradication of poverty, and intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

“ISKA should be grateful because it is the first time it’s been trusted to represent the Asia-Pacific region after being an ICMICA-Pax Romana member organization for 50 years. I hope I will be able to contribute much,” Prasetyo told UCA News on Dec. 13.

“The Asia-Pacific region is the future of the Catholic Church. Thus, ICMICA-Pax Romana’s role in the region is very important. Yet there are only few member organizations.”

Catholic intellectuals and professionals need to tackle global challenges. How? They can share inspirations and positive narrations in an academic way

Prasetyo, who also serves on Indonesia’s Covid-19 Task Force, said he will focus on embracing Catholic intellectual and professional communities in the Asia-Pacific countries and consolidating initiatives of his predecessor.

He also said he would set up bodies to help tackle various social issues such as the environment, adding he hoped there will be stronger networking between countries, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Father Paulus Christian Siswantoko, executive secretary of the Indonesian bishops’ Commission for the Laity, hoped Prasetyo will contribute to the development of science and the evangelization of Gospel values.

“Catholic intellectuals and professionals need to tackle global challenges. How? They can share inspirations and positive narrations in an academic way,” he told UCA News.

