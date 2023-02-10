News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Indonesian domestic worker wins compensation for abuse in HK

Around 340,000 migrant domestic workers, mainly women from Indonesia and the Philippines, are employed in Hong Kong

Indonesian domestic worker wins compensation for abuse in HK

In this file photo taken on Oct. 7, 2022, Indonesian woman Kartika Puspitasari shows a scar on her arm from an injury inflicted by previous employers, at Bethune House, a shelter operated by the migrant worker advocacy group (MFMW), in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hong Kong

By AFP, Hong Kong

Published: February 10, 2023 10:14 AM GMT

Updated: February 10, 2023 10:17 AM GMT

An Indonesian woman who was beaten and burned by her former Hong Kong employers, leaving her suffering chronic pain, was awarded more than $110,000 in damages on Friday.

The abuse meted out to Kartika Puspitasari, 40, made headlines a decade ago and sparked protests over the treatment of domestic workers in Hong Kong.

Her employers were convicted and jailed in 2013, with a court hearing of how they waged a two-year campaign of violence and humiliation against her.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

She was burned with an iron and beaten with a bike chain, leaving her physically scarred and mentally traumatized.

Her mistreatment only came to light after she sought consular protection, and she eventually returned to Indonesia in 2014 without having received any wages.

On Friday, a judge ruled that Puspitasari had been "treated inhumanely" and awarded her HK$868,607 (US$110,650).

At her home in Padang city on Indonesia's Sumatra island, Puspitasari broke down in tears as she received the news by video call.

"I am lost for words for all of your kindness," she said, thanking her lawyers and friends.

Eni Lestari, spokesperson for the Asian Migrants Coordinating Body in Hong Kong, called Puspitasari's case extreme, but "not isolated".

Around 340,000 migrant domestic workers, mainly women from Indonesia and the Philippines, are employed in Hong Kong.

Rights groups have long argued that the city's system leaves domestic workers vulnerable to exploitation, with some unable to flee hostile workplaces due to the requirement they live with their employers.

Most victims cannot afford to seek redress in Hong Kong, especially after their visas expire at the end of their contracts, activists say.

In court, Puspitasari testified that the abuse left her with dark, protruding scars on her back, abdomen and left arm.

Lawyers said the severity of the injuries limit her future employment options and that she was never able to afford the surgeries and medical treatment she needed.

The husband and wife who had employed her -- who completed sentences of three-and-a-half and five-and-a-half years respectively -- did not contest the civil suit.

While Puspitasari's compensation is rare, it is not without precedent.

In 2017, a Hong Kong court awarded $103,400 to Erwiana Sulistyaningsih, who was held captive, starved and beaten to the point she lost control of her bodily functions.

Puspitasari said she was exhausted by her decade-long legal quest.

"I feel frustrated because... it really was too long," she told AFP in an interview in October.

Puspitasari said she hopes to rebuild a quiet life with her husband and three children.

"I cannot imagine myself forgetting or leaving this behind because the trauma is too deep."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Has Covid-19 made the Japanese more ‘crime-prone’? Has Covid-19 made the Japanese more ‘crime-prone’?
Indian states asked to report on Christian persecution Indian states asked to report on Christian persecution
Demolition threatens 400-year-old chapel in India Demolition threatens 400-year-old chapel in India
Pope calls for global solidarity after catastrophic quake in Turkey, Syria Pope calls for global solidarity after catastrophic quake in Turkey, Syria
Malaysia's Anwar urges Thailand to resolve Myanmar crisis Malaysia's Anwar urges Thailand to resolve Myanmar crisis
Indonesian domestic worker wins compensation for abuse in HK Indonesian domestic worker wins compensation for abuse in HK
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jashpur

Diocese of Jashpur

The diocesan territory stretches over 4,570 square kilometres and covers the Jashpur civil district of the newly formed

Read more
Diocese of Daming (Handan)

Diocese of Daming (Handan)

Handan is located at the southernmost of the Hebei province and is 400 kilometers southwest from the national capital

Read more
Diocese of Punalur

Diocese of Punalur

Punalur diocese is located in the southern Kerala. It is one of the oldest Catholic centers. The diocese is bound in

Read more
Archdiocese of Goa & Daman

Archdiocese of Goa & Daman

In a land area of 4,286.80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the provincial state of Goa and the Union

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.