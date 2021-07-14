X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists

Medic claims deaths are a result of patients being given too much medication

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: July 14, 2021 07:39 AM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2021 07:48 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
3

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
4

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
5

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
6

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
7

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
8

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
9

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
10

Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims

Jul 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists

Family members pray during the burial of a relative at Rorotan Cemetery, which is reserved for those who died of Covid-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 13. (Photo: AFP)

A doctor has been arrested in Indonesia after claiming that Covid-19 does not exist, that the pandemic was a big lie and that people’s deaths were the result of excessive anti-coronavirus medication.  

Dr. Lois Owien, a graduate of the Christian University of Indonesia’s faculty of medicine, was arrested in Jakarta and later charged with spreading false information on July 12 and released on bail a day later.

She was arrested after appearing earlier this month on a television talk show in which she said many people had died after being given too much Covid-19 medication. She also denied Covid-19 existed on social media.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Covid-19 is not a virus, nor is it transmissible,” she allegedly wrote in one tweet, adding that “things happen because of God’s will” and “the world is being controlled by demons.”

She also allegedly questioned how healthy, asymptomatic people can be declared sick “just because a test kit said so.”

“She has been named as a suspect for deliberately spreading false information to create chaos in society,” the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, Commissioner General Agus Andrianto, said.

Her remarks were not based on data or research. They were just assumptions

The doctor could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty, he said.

Felix Gunawan, executive director of the Catholic Association of Indonesian Health Services, condemned Owien’s views. 

“Her remarks were not based on data or research. They were just assumptions. As a doctor, she should not have said such things,” he told UCA News.

He said her remarks could damage government efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related News

“Saying things like that can sow confusion among people,” Gunawan said.

As of July 13, Indonesia had recorded a total of 2,615,529 Covid-19 cases and 68,219 deaths.

Also Read

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Philippine minister under fire over Covid spending claims
Philippine minister under fire over Covid spending claims
Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Laos sees spike in Covid cases as migrant workers return
Laos sees spike in Covid cases as migrant workers return
Thai backlash against China's Sinovac vaccine
Thai backlash against China's Sinovac vaccine

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after surgery
Jul 14, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Court seeks health reports on Indian Jesuit who died in detention
Jul 14, 2021
Philippine minister under fire over Covid spending claims
Jul 14, 2021
Bishops give Sri Lankan govt ultimatum over Easter attacks
Jul 14, 2021
Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists
Jul 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims
Jul 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso
Religious groups in Israel oppose surrogacy for homosexuals

Religious groups in Israel oppose surrogacy for homosexuals
France requires health passport for bars restaurants but not for attending Mass

France requires “health passport” for bars, restaurants -- but not for attending Mass
The standoff over womens ordination

The standoff over women’s ordination
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest

Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest
Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you

Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you
Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day

Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.
