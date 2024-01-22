News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indonesia

Indonesian dioceses defer Ash Wednesday for national poll

About 205 million are to vote to elect a new president, a vice-president and members of the national assembly on Feb. 14

Indonesian Catholics attend a church service at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption cathedral in Indonesian national capital Jakarta in this file image.

Indonesian Catholics attend a church service at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption cathedral in Indonesian national capital Jakarta in this file image. (Photo: Vatican News)  

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 22, 2024 12:18 PM GMT

Updated: January 22, 2024 12:33 PM GMT

Catholic dioceses in Indonesia have moved Ash Wednesday ceremonies to other days of the week to help Catholics actively participate in the national election on Feb. 14.

Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lent season, this year falls on Feb. 14, which is also the national election day in the Muslim-majority nation.

The Archdiocese of Jakarta in the national capital will observe Ash Wednesday on Feb. 15 Thursday, church officials said. 

Bishop Siprianus Hormat of Ruteng in Catholic-majority Flores Island also will hold Ash Wednesday ceremonies on Feb. 15 to help Catholics observe the state of lent in  “a true spirit of penance, with fasting and prayer,” Vatican’s Fides news agency reported.

The mission stations in remote areas can carry out Ash Wednesday rituals on the first Sunday of Lent on Feb. 19, the bishop said in a pastoral letter.

Other dioceses are expected to take similar decisions to defer Ash Wednesday rituals due to the election, church sources said.

Of Indonesia's 279 million people, some 205 million are expected to vote on Feb. 14 to elect a new president, a vice-president, and some 711 members of the national assembly, according to the nation's election commission.

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation and third-largest democracy.

About 87.2 percent of Indonesians are Muslims, according to the US State Department’s International Religious Freedom Report 2022.

About 7 percent are Protestant, 2.9 percent Roman Catholic, and 1.7 percent Hindu. Other religions include Buddhism, Confucianism, Gafatar, Judaism, traditional Indigenous religions, and other Christian denominations.

There are an estimated 8 million Catholics in 10 archdioceses, 27 dioceses, and one military ordinariate in Indonesia.

