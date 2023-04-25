News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indonesian diocese opposes Komodo Park ticket policy

Under the new policy, local and foreign tourists need to pay additional fees to visit various spots in the park

Visitors are seen at the entrance of Komodo National Park in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province in 2022

Visitors are seen at the entrance of Komodo National Park in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province in 2022. (Photo supplied)

By UCA News reporter

Updated: April 25, 2023 11:25 AM GMT

Officials of Ruteng Catholic Diocese in Indonesia’s Christian-majority Flores Island have joined local people and tourism operators to demand the halt of a “unilateral” government policy of ticket fees for the famed Komodo National Park.

The new ticket policy "obstructs the progress of tourism, burdens tourists and tourism operators, and creates social conflict," said the diocese in an April 24 statement.

The statement was issued after a pastoral meeting on April 21 at Labuan Bajo, a popular tourism city and the gateway to the park. It asked the government to review "the very high tariff increase."

The diocesan demand came amid protests from local people and tour operators against the latest policy from PT Flobamor, a company owned by Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province which obtained a permit for tourism services in the park.

As per the new policy, tourists need to pay additional fees to have access to certain spots within the park. Until now tourists have been allowed to visit the entire park with just the entry ticket.

Rates for each spot vary between 350,000 rupiah (US$24) to 800,000 rupiah (US$54) for local tourists and almost double that amount for foreign tourists.

The company announced that the policy was to be implemented from April 15, sparking angry responses from tourists, tour operators, and local residents.

Ata Modo, a native of Komodo Island, held a protest in front of the office of the National Park.

The policy came after the same company failed to implement a US$250 entry fee policy last year following widespread protests. It was revoked after the central government declared the policy was in contravention of the 2014 regulation on entry fees for all national parks.

In its statement, the diocese questioned the legality of the new policy and asked the state authorities to uphold the juridical basis for determining the correct policy.

The diocese stated, "PT. Flobamora's unilateral determination does not comply with the provisions," which are currently in effect.

"The determination of rates for Komodo National Park must be carried out through dialogue and intensive socialization with stakeholders and the tourism community and have a positive impact on people's welfare and tourism development," the diocese said.

The diocese also asked all parties to maintain conduciveness in Labuan Bajo which will be the location for the ASEAN Summit next month.

Yohanes Romualdus, a tour operator in Labuan Bajo said this fee hike policy "is illegal" because it is against the government's own regulations.

“There should be no overlapping rules. Therefore, we reject it," he said.

"Moreover, this policy was taken without going through discussions with us as tourism actors," he said.

Leo Embo, another tour operator said the policy brought new problems in the midst of efforts by residents and tourism operators to "restore the image of Labuan Bajo tourism" after the polemic about the increase in tariffs to US$250 last year.

"We haven't recovered from the old illness, but why are we being made sick again?" he said.

The park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famed as the natural habitat of giant lizards known as “Komodo dragons.” It covers three islands — Komodo, Padar and Rinca — where rugged hillsides, thorny green vegetation, white sandy beaches, and the blue waters swelling over corals are among the major tourist attractions.

This area is part of the super-priority tourist destinations developed by the central government in recent years.

