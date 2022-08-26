News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian court rejects bid to dodge church graft trial

Papuan district official denies corruption linked to constuction of US$16 million Protestant church

Indonesian court rejects bid to dodge church graft trial

Eltinus Omaleng, the Mimika district head is facing charges of corruption in the construction of a church in Indonesia's Papua province. (Photo: Mimica district official website)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur

Published: August 26, 2022 08:42 AM GMT

Updated: August 26, 2022 10:01 AM GMT

A court in Indonesia has rejected a petition filed by a district head in Papua asking it to dismiss a case against him in which he stands accused of corruption in a church construction project.

The dismissal application filed by Eltinus Omaleng, the Mimika district head in Papua province, who was named a suspect in the construction of the Protestant Kingmi Mile 32 Church was rejected by the South Jakarta District Court on Aug. 25.

Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso said the court has “rejected the application entirely.”

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Omaleng claimed that the powerful Corruption Eradication Commission did not have strong evidence to prove he had caused losses to the state, but the court ruled that this must be proven in the trial.

Ali Fikri, the commission’s spokesman, said he appreciated the court's decision and was confident of winning the case.

“In handling corruption cases, our principle is that enforcing the law should not be done by violating the law,” he said underlining that the commission had not violated the law when it named Omaleng as a suspect in the case.

"It is hoped that this case will provide a deterrent effect"

The construction of the church cost more than 250 billion rupiah (US$16 million), according to media reports.

The case is recorded as the first to be handled by the commission, an institution formed in 2003 to investigate corruption cases involving losses of more than 1 billion rupiah.

Investigations into alleged corruption in the construction of the church were launched in 2020.

Petrus Selestinus, a Catholic lawyer and coordinator of the Indonesia Democracy Defending Team, said that the case was expected to be a lesson for all parties.

“Funds for the construction of houses of worship should be free from corruption. It is hoped that this case will provide a deterrent effect,” he told UCA News.

However, he said, law enforcement is also expected to be fair as the matter involves allegations of corruption in the construction of a house of worship.

The trial should not “give the impression of discrimination by only targeting minority religions,” Selestinus said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam court upholds jail term for famous rights activist Vietnam court upholds jail term for famous rights activist
New seminary to boost tribal vocation in Pakistan’s Sindh New seminary to boost tribal vocation in Pakistan’s Sindh
Indonesian court rejects bid to dodge church graft trial Indonesian court rejects bid to dodge church graft trial
Catholic educators test themselves on Cambodia Catholic educators test themselves on Cambodia
British ex-envoy, husband detained in Myanmar British ex-envoy, husband detained in Myanmar
Taiwan fruit, fish farmers hit by China's sanctions Taiwan fruit, fish farmers hit by China's sanctions
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope faces down growing link between throne and altar

Pope faces down growing link between throne and altar

Orbán, Trump and Putin… The exploitation of sacred texts for populist political aims presents a challenge to Pope Francis

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.