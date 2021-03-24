X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys

Father of one the victims calls for attacker to also be chemically castrated

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur

Updated: March 24, 2021 10:13 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
3

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
5

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
6

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
7

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
8

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
9

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

Mar 22, 2021
10

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys

Syahril Marbun, a church worker convicted of raping altar boys is seen here in this file photo.. (Photo supplied)

A court in Indonesia has thrown out an appeal by a former Church worker sentenced to a lengthy prison term earlier this year for sexually abusing two altar boys.

The Bandung High Court in West Java province on March 23 upheld the 15-year prison sentence handed down by the Depok District Court in January to Syharil Marbun.

He was convicted of raping two altar boys from St. Herkulanus Parish Church in Depok in Bogor Diocese, where he served as liturgical coordinator.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Marbun was also ordered to pay a total of 200 million rupiah (US$14,360) in compensation to his two victims, aged 14 and 15, rupiah respectively.

"Thank God. The judges heard the prayers and cries of the victims,” said Azas Tigor Nainggolan, the victims' lawyer following the ruling.

However, Marbun can still file an appeal to the Supreme Court, which must be submitted within 14 days, he told UCA News.

The father of one of the victims welcomed the High Court ruling but also called for Marbun to be chemically castrated.

Indonesia allows judges to impose chemical castration against sex offenders in certain cases, including where there is more than one victim.

By filing an appeal, “the convict is still not aware of the impact of his crimes,” the father said.

"He gave absolutely no thought in terms of the consequences of his actions on all of his victims," he told UCA News.

Related News

 He said his son was still traumatized and receiving psychological counseling from a nun.

The case came to light in March 2020, after an altar boy claimed that Marbun had sexually attacked him in the church compound.

It prompted the parish to start an investigation – that also involved the bishops’ Commission for Justice, Peace and Migrant-Itinerant People -- into the claim and to see if there were other victims.

The probe revealed Marbun had abused at least 22 victims since 2001.

It also resulted in the first sexual abuse case within the Indonesian Catholic Church to be brought before a court.

Nainggolan said Marbun still awaits prosecution in some of the other cases, including that of a 16-year-old altar boy who filed a complaint in July last year.

He said local police were being slow in acting on the complaint.

Also Read

Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence
Filipino bishops go to war over the word 'lumad'
Filipino bishops go to war over the word 'lumad'
Manila Archdiocese vows to defy govt Holy Week ban
Manila Archdiocese vows to defy govt Holy Week ban
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns

Latest News

What is really Shintoism
Mar 24, 2021
Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys
Mar 24, 2021
Indian court denies bail to elderly Jesuit 
Mar 24, 2021
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence
Mar 24, 2021
Filipino bishops go to war over the word 'lumad'
Mar 24, 2021
Pakistani lawmaker faces wrath for negating minorities’ persecution
Mar 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021

Features

What is really Shintoism
Mar 24, 2021
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The spirit of resistance in Chiapas

The spirit of resistance in Chiapas
Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries

Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries
Immortalizing Americas San Romero and countless martyrs

Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave

Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave
Discerning the Grain of Wheat

Discerning the Grain of Wheat
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord

Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord
Lord, help me to do Your will always

Lord, help me to do Your will always
Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation

Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation
Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.