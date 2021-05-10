X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire

Church condemns move by judges to thwart ministerial bid to 'prevent intolerance and discrimination in schools'

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: May 10, 2021 09:40 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2021 10:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest

May 7, 2021
2

Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree

May 7, 2021
3

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
4

Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood

May 7, 2021
5

Indian bishop dies after Covid-19 treatment

May 7, 2021
6

Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis

May 7, 2021
7

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
8

Vietnam arrests banned book publisher's distributor

May 7, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

May 7, 2021
10

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire

Children pray in a classroom in a school in Denpasar, Bali. The Indonesian Supreme Court has overturned a ministerial decree banning schools from forcing students to wear religious attire. (Photo: AFP)

The Catholic Church and rights activists have condemned Indonesia’s Supreme Court for invalidating a recent ministerial decree banning state schools from interfering in the religious beliefs of students and teachers, saying the move will encourage discrimination and intolerance in the education system.

The decree was issued by three ministers in February following an outcry over a state vocational senior high school in Padang, West Sumatra province, ordering all female students to wear a hijab, regardless of their religion.

According to the decree, schools must not force students and teachers to wear clothing that identifies people with a certain religion.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

However, the Supreme Court overturned the decree in a ruling on May 7, saying it contravened existing laws on the jurisdiction of local governments, child protection and the national education system.

“The court decided the decree was not legal and was therefore invalid,” court spokesman Andi Samsan Nganro said.

Franciscan Father Vincentius Darmin Mbula, chairman of the National Council of Catholic Education, said he was dismayed by the ruling, saying the Supreme Court decision “ignores the spirit of inclusive dialogue to achieve mutual respect and acknowledge religious and cultural diversity.” 

Schools should be teaching students to respect the rights of others

“The aim of the decree was to prevent intolerance and discrimination in schools, particularly state ones,” Father Mbula told UCA News. 

“Schools must be a safe place for study, where religious differences should not be used as a tool to disrespect others. Schools should be teaching students to respect the rights of others.” 

The Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) also criticized the court and questioned how the decree contravened child protection laws as its motive was to help protect the rights of children.  

“Schools must be non-discriminatory and respect human rights, religious and cultural values as well as national diversity,” Retno Listyarti, a KPAI commissioner, told UCA News. 

Related News

Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas expressed disappointment at the ruling, saying he would consult with the education, culture, research and technology minister and home affairs minister on what to do next. All three had signed the ministerial decree.

He said the decree was necessary to stamp out a growing problem of religious intolerance in schools and again cited the Padang school row in which the school had tried to force a Christian girl to wear a Muslim headscarf.

The Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry refused to comment, only saying it will study the decision.

Also Read

Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand
Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
Philippine church bells toll for presidential poll
Philippine church bells toll for presidential poll
Senior Indonesian ecumenical figure dies at 87
Senior Indonesian ecumenical figure dies at 87
Cambodian farmers destroy their crops
Cambodian farmers destroy their crops
Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician
Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Christian leaders alarmed over growing violence in Jerusalem
May 11, 2021
Reform aims to carry Gospel mission forward, says pope
May 11, 2021
Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand
May 11, 2021
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire
May 10, 2021
Macau honors Our Lady of Fatima with postal stamps
May 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021

Features

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christian groups support conference on Europes future

Christian groups support conference on Europe’s future
Canadian bishops launch online platform to report clerical abuse

Canadian bishops launch online platform to report clerical abuse
God hasnt forgotten the people of Central African Republic

"God hasn’t forgotten the people of Central African Republic"
The Kremlin and the Patriarch an ambivalent partnership

The Kremlin and the Patriarch: an ambivalent "partnership"
Catholic priests bless gay couples in defiance of Vatican

Catholic priests bless gay couples in defiance of Vatican
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 10 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 10 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Holy Spirit, guide and strengthen me

Holy Spirit, guide and strengthen me
Fill us Lord, with the Advocate you promised

Fill us Lord, with the Advocate you promised
St. Ignatius of Laconi | Saint of the Day

St. Ignatius of Laconi | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.