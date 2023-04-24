News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian cop’s removal sought for threatening journalist

Threats against a Catholic reporter has sparked concern amid increasing violence against journalists in Indonesia

Indonesian cop’s removal sought for threatening journalist

Yudha Pranata, chief of police in Nagekeo District of Indonesia's Flores Island shows a chat screenshot containing plans to commit violence against a Catholic journalist. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 24, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

Updated: April 24, 2023 11:52 AM GMT

A journalist group has slammed a top police official in Indonesia’s Catholic-majority Island of Flores for threatening a journalist with planned violence for his critical writings.

The Flores-Lembata Journalists Forum, an organization of journalists on Flores and Lembata Islands in predominantly Christian East Nusa Tenggara province, issued a statement on April 22 saying it demands the dismissal of the Nagekeo District Police Chief, Yudha Pranata.

The group said the demand for Pranata’s removal was made in a letter to the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

"We request that the National Police Chief investigate and fire him immediately," the group said in the statement.

Pranata came under fire after a chat on a WhatsApp group he created was leaked last week that showed he planned to commit violence against Patrik Meo Djawa, a Catholic and journalist for local media Tribun Flores.

He and members of the group wrote comments directed at Djawa, such as "break his jaw," "turn into trash," and "just destroy it."

In one of the comments, Pranata stated that Djawa was trash and therefore could be 'thrown away' or 'annihilated.'

Through a video, Pranata has acknowledged the truth of the contents of the chat and said that he was indeed annoyed with Djawa who "often makes the police dizzy."

He said Djawa "often did not write news based on official police releases, but instead conducted his own investigations."

The case began with a news report reported by Djawa regarding the blocking of Pranata's car by a group of youths on Easter Sunday, April 9 in Aesesa District.

Unlike other reports in the local media, which only quoted press releases from the police, Djawa added additional information from his own interviews.

The journalist forum in its statement stated that there was nothing wrong with the story and said the contents of the WhatsApp group chat were "a serious threat to press freedom" and "as well as an insult to their profession."

They also stated that journalists are indeed independent in reporting events and cannot just follow the police's narrative.

The forum also said that they expect the attention of the Press Council and the Committee for Safety of Journalists in this matter in order to ensure "security and freedom of the press for journalists working in Nagekeo Regency," and in other areas in Flores.

"The press is a partner... not a subordinate who is used as an object...," they said.

Djawa said he is aware of the threat.

"We ask the higher police institutions to provide us with good police, police who really know about the rule of law," he told UCA News.

This case has sparked concern amid increasing cases of violence against journalists in Indonesia, with the main perpetrators being mostly state actors, including the police.

According to the Alliance of Independent Journalists, 97 journalists and 14 media professionals came under attack in a total of 61 cases of violence against journalists in 2022. The number of cases was 43 in the previous year.

The majority of the attackers were state actors, mostly police.

Last month, in Flores, journalists from a local independent media Floresa.co were also intimidated by the military personnel for writing a report related to the neglect in providing compensation to villagers whose houses and land were evicted for the construction of a highway that President Joko Widodo had inaugurated.

The case sparked condemnation from the Committee for Safety of Journalists and the military sought to meet the journalists who wrote the reports.  The military officials reportedly attempted to visit the houses of the journalists for questioning.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Where does Bishop Chow’s China trip lead? Where does Bishop Chow’s China trip lead?
Indonesian cop’s removal sought for threatening journalist Indonesian cop’s removal sought for threatening journalist
Vietnamese Catholic community in Korea marks 20th anniversary Vietnamese Catholic community in Korea marks 20th anniversary
Philippines bestows special status on centuries-old church Philippines bestows special status on centuries-old church
Cambodian opposition activist bailed, joins defectors Cambodian opposition activist bailed, joins defectors
Malaysian Church mourns pioneering bishop Malaysian Church mourns pioneering bishop
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.