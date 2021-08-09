X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian church sticks to guns in building permit row

Christian Church in Indonesia members boycott Bogor mayor's presentation of new permit, saying they want old one back

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: August 09, 2021 07:34 AM GMT

Updated: August 09, 2021 07:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families

Aug 6, 2021
2

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan

Aug 6, 2021
3

Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well

Aug 6, 2021
4

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
5

Movie titles referring to Jesus spark anger in India

Aug 7, 2021
6

Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta

Aug 6, 2021
7

Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism

Aug 6, 2021
8

Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand

Aug 6, 2021
9

US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor

Aug 6, 2021
10

Modern Singapore's dark secret: female genital mutilation

Aug 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian church sticks to guns in building permit row

Bogor mayor Bima Arya (center) presents a building permit to a representative of GKI Pengadilan on Aug. 8. (Photo supplied)

The mayor of the Indonesian city of Bogor has issued and presented a building permit to a Protestant church in a bid to end a 15-year legal dispute that began when its original permit was revoked.

However, members of the Christian Church in Indonesia (GKI Yasmin) say mayor Bima Arya can keep his permit and land and are demanding the reopening of their original church.

In the absence of church members, Aray presented the permit along with a plot of land to the chairman of GKI Pengadilan, an affiliate of GKI Yasmin which had been helping broker the dispute.

The presentation took place at a ceremony on Aug. 8 in Cilendek district of Bogor in West Java province.

Arya vowed to ensure that there would be no further obstacles to the church being built. 

He said local authorities had donated 1,668 square meters of land to GKI Yasmin to build the church about a kilometer from where the original was situated. 

However, the fact remains he did not give GKI Yasmin what they really wanted because of pressure from intolerant groups

“This permit is a giant step towards ending the dispute and is a part of our struggle to celebrate diversity, respect human rights and the right for all religions and faiths to worship freely," the mayor said.

However, many GKI Yasmin members have rejected the new site and permit, saying they are unacceptable.

Spokesman Bona Sigalingging said local authorities had Supreme Court rulings backed by the Ombudsman ordering them to allow the church to reopen.

He said the congregation wanted to stay at the original location and that congregation members will sue the mayor for not obeying court directives.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He said GKI Yasmin members boycotted the ceremony and that the GKI Pengadilan representatives were not from their church.

Bonar Tigor Naipospos, deputy chairman of the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace, said Arya showed good intentions by providing land and the permit.

“However, the fact remains he did not give GKI Yasmin what they really wanted because of pressure from intolerant groups,” he told UCA News.  

The GKI Yasmin congregation began building a church in 2007 after securing a permit from the local government, but the then-mayor revoked it and sealed off the half-finished church due to strong opposition from Muslim groups.

A year later, they were banned from using their church because of alleged irregularities regarding a 2006 building application. 

Also Read

Philippine bishop seeks swift govt aid for hungry poor
Philippine bishop seeks swift govt aid for hungry poor
Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar
Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar
Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Myanmar protesters mark anniversary of 1988 uprising
Myanmar protesters mark anniversary of 1988 uprising
World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns
World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns
Health crisis on Thai-Myanmar border
Health crisis on Thai-Myanmar border

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge
Aug 9, 2021
Mongolian mission resembles early Church, says bishop 
Aug 9, 2021
Philippine bishop seeks swift govt aid for hungry poor
Aug 9, 2021
Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar
Aug 9, 2021
Indonesian church sticks to guns in building permit row
Aug 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Aug 9, 2021
World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns
Aug 9, 2021
God's love eases suffering of Covid-19 patients
Aug 8, 2021
Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021

Features

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Aug 9, 2021
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Lets go forward to the first century

Let’s go forward to the first century
Pope Francis should correct his predecessor on another point

Pope Francis should correct his predecessor on another point
Transfigured by story

Transfigured by story

What we might hope for from Australias Plenary Council

What we might hope for from Australia's Plenary Council
Father Stan Swamy is a martyr and should be declared a saint

Father Stan Swamy is a martyr and should be declared a saint
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 9 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 9 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus
O God, give us the ardour of love for you

O God, give us the ardour of love for you
St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.