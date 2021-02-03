Indonesian Church extends disaster relief efforts

A Caritas team in Banjarmasin Diocese in South Kalimantan province uses a boat to distribute food packages to flood victims. (Photo supplied)

Church aid agencies in Indonesia say they expect to distribute aid to victims of recent flooding in South Kalimantan province until at least March as thousands of people remain in shelters because their homes are still inundated.

According to South Kalimantan’s emergency coordination office, the floods hit 11 of 14 districts and cities in the province on Jan. 15, killing at least 24 people and impacting more than 700,000.

Many have blamed mining and palm oil companies for the disaster, saying forest clearances have laid waste to trees, thereby reducing rain absorption.

As of Feb. 3, more than 9,000 people remained in several refugee sites, which Caritas in Banjarmasin Diocese in South Kalimantan and Caritas Indonesia (Karina) said would require them to continue providing aid until at least next month.

Both church aid agencies set up an aid post distributing necessities and a kitchen in the compound of the Holy Family Cathedral Church in Banjarmasin to help victims immediately after the disaster.

"We began distributing aid to the victims on Jan. 16 but it will have to be continued until at least March," Francis Xavier Rudy Djong, director of Caritas in Banjarmasin Diocese, told UCA News.

He said Caritas has distributed aid to 80 locations in six districts that included food, clothes, blankets, clean water and free medical care.

The work has been conducted in cooperation with local Muslim and Buddhist humanitarian groups.

He said people are still in urgent need of basic necessities, drugs, masks and medical services.

Dhion Gumilang, a coordinator with Caritas Indonesia, said it will continue providing additional supplies for victims by coordinating with Banjarmasin Diocese to provide various needs to victims until late March.

“So far, we have distributed 4,500 food packages to victims,” he told UCA News.

He also said Caritas Indonesia was still distributing aid to victims of an earthquake that rocked West Sulawesi province last month.

Thousands are still living in tents after the 6.2 magnitude quake on Jan. 15 forced them from their homes.