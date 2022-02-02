Indonesian Church denies bishop is in critical condition

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta
Updated: February 02, 2022 11:06 AM GMT
Bishop Vincentius Sutikno Wisaksono of Surabaya. (Photo: Indonesian Bishops’ Conference)
Church officials in Indonesia’s East Java province have denied rumors that Bishop Vincentius Sutikno Wisaksono of Surabaya has cancer and is in a critical condition in hospital.
A message went viral on Feb. 1 on WhatsApp among Catholics saying the bishop was critical with prostate cancer.
According to the message, the prelate was taken that day to the intensive care unit of the Catholic-run St. Vincentius a Paulo Hospital in the city and had received the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick. “Your prayers please,” the message said.
Speaking to UCA News on Feb. 2, the diocese’s secretary Father Paulus Febrianto said Bishop Wisaksono had been admitted to the hospital late last year.
“He was taken to the St. Vincentius a Paulo Hospital on Dec. 26. But he is not in critical condition. It is common for a patient to be sometimes placed in an intensive care unit,” he said.
However, he refused to reveal the prelate’s illness.
Every Catholic can receive the sacrament in whatever condition. Sometimes Catholics take things the wrong way
“I would say he has been under medical treatment in the hospital because of his health condition. I cannot tell you more yet because I have to check with the doctor,” he said.
Referring to the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick already received by Bishop Wisaksono, he said Catholics should not jump to the conclusion that “receiving it means that he is in a critical condition.”
“Every Catholic can receive the sacrament in whatever condition. Sometimes Catholics take things the wrong way,” he said.
In January last year, Bishop Wisaksono, now 68, was treated in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. He was among a number of high-ranking Catholic officials in Indonesia to contract the coronavirus at that time.
