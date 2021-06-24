X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'

Heavy penalties sought for nightclub owners who 'trafficked' girls as young as 14

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: June 24, 2021 09:23 AM GMT

Updated: June 24, 2021 09:49 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
2

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
3

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
4

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
5

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
6

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
7

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
8

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
9

Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media

Jun 23, 2021
10

Christians seek removal of Pakistani PM's 'offensive' interview

Jun 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'

Indonesian sex workers cover their faces during a raid on a bar in Surabaya, Indonesia, in this file photo. Activists in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province have voiced concern over the prevalence of child prostitution in the predominantly Christian region. (Photo: AFP)

Priests and nuns in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province have called for heavy punishments to be imposed on the owners and managers of four nightclubs after 17 underage “sex slaves” were recently rescued by police.

They along with the Volunteer Team for Humanity (TRUK-F), a rights group, say they want human trafficking charges leveled against the club owners following raids in the city of Maumere in Sikka district last week.

The girls, aged 14-17, from West Java, were kept in slave-like conditions and were rescued after the rights group received a complaint from a parent of one of the victims and reported it to police. They are now being taken care of by the group.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"We urged the police to use the human trafficking law so that the perpetrators can receive more severe punishments and the victims can receive restitution, and be compensated morally and physically," Servants of the Holy Spirit Sister Eusthocia Monika Nata, a TRUK-F coordinator, told UCA News on June 24.

"What they experienced meets the criteria for human trafficking." 

She said pressure would be brought to bear on police who have a history of not pursuing investigations diligently and letting cases drag on.

The priest also expressed fears over the police's commitment in pursuing charges

Meanwhile, Father Ottor Gusti Madung, a human rights activist and lecturer at Ledalero Catholic School of Philosophy who is also helping care for the victims, said they were forced to become sex workers and that two of them were pregnant.

He said they were kept like slaves and although they were paid it was only enough to pay for food provided by the clubs, he said.

The priest also expressed fears over the police's commitment in pursuing charges, saying a rally would be held on July 1 at the police headquarters to pressure them into strictly enforcing the law against the alleged perpetrators.

He said the district police did not respond when they first reported the case and only acted when the provincial police were approached.

Related News

Also Read

Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
West urges Cambodia to rethink Mother Nature arrests
West urges Cambodia to rethink Mother Nature arrests
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies at 61
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies at 61
Thai hospitals run out of beds for Covid-19 victims
Thai hospitals run out of beds for Covid-19 victims
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Thai Catholics and Buddhists strengthen ties
Thai Catholics and Buddhists strengthen ties

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Jun 24, 2021
Filipinos remember Aquino as corruption-fighting president
Jun 24, 2021
Pakistani PM condemned for misogynous remarks
Jun 24, 2021
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
Jun 24, 2021
Korean archdiocese plans contest to revitalize church music
Jun 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Troop withdrawal will return Afghanistan to the Taliban
Jun 24, 2021
Japanese reject the Olympics and inoculation
Jun 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021

Features

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops in England Wales set up new panel to curb abuse

Catholic bishops in England, Wales set up new panel to curb abuse
Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls

Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls
Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign

Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign
Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States

Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States
Part II Synods without true synodality

Part II: Synods without true synodality?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will

We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will
Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper

Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper
Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day

Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.