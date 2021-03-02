X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks

School books should promote a religion's moral values and not divisive dogma, ecumenical body tells govt

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Updated: March 02, 2021 09:36 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage

Mar 1, 2021
2

The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims

Feb 26, 2021
3

Vatican probes sex allegations against Indian bishop

Mar 1, 2021
4

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan

Feb 26, 2021
5

Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city

Feb 26, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Church declares 'Black Sunday'

Mar 1, 2021
7

Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos

Mar 1, 2021
8

Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail

Feb 26, 2021
9

Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection

Feb 26, 2021
10

Wait for new Manila archbishop 'will soon be over'

Feb 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks

The Communion of Churches in Indonesia says religious textbooks used in schools should promote religious values and not be doctrinal in nature. (Photo: Unsplash)

Christians in Indonesia have called on the government to scrap or revise Islamic religious textbooks that allude to the Bible, saying religious studies in schools should not touch on doctrine but focus on moral values to avoid misunderstandings.

Reverend Gomar Gultom, chairman of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia, said the national ecumenical body has written to the minister of religious affairs, as the person in charge of religious textbooks for junior and senior high schools, to work with the Ministry of Education and Culture, the publisher, to resolve the issue.

"Dogmatic religious lessons in the public sphere will only create segregation and can even create enmity. That is why religious education in the form of teachings should be carried out in a private space, such as among families and in houses of worship — not in schools,” Gultom said in a statement on March 1.

In an Islamic textbook for senior high school students, it mentions the Bible having “undergone changes and revisions by human hands,” different from the original Gospel that was revealed by God to the Prophet Isa, the name for Jesus among Muslims.

"The original Bible contains true and real information, namely the commandments of God so that people can interpret and not associate him with anything,” it said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The textbook is criticizing the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, according to the ecumenical body, adding that it also mentions the Gospel of Barnabas.

Gultom said that although it is part of Islamic teachings, it should not be included in the religious education curriculum.

"When the state formulates a religious education curriculum by incorporating religious dogma or teachings, it is moving into theology, something that is very absurd," he told UCA News.

Amid efforts to build harmony, such religious subject matter becomes a serious obstacle, he added.

"In Christianity and Islam, there are points of convergence and differences, and if we are not careful in managing them, it could hinder efforts to achieve such harmony," he said.

Related News

Father Vinsensius Darmin Mbula, chairman of the National Council of Catholic Education, said religious textbooks should focus on universal values and be careful about things that can trigger conflict.

"Even if we talk about things which are considered to be related to other religions, the emphasis should be more on how to build bridges to create a spirit of peace and harmony," he told UCA News.

Religious Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said he had formed a team to review that particular book.

Maman Fathurrahman, head of the Curriculum Center at the Ministry of Education and Culture, said his department tries to always uphold the spirit of unity and integrity as well as tolerance among religious believers.

"We welcome the input from Christians, including the hope that religious studies will prioritize the study of ethics and universal values of religion," he said.

However, Tengku Zulkarnain, a Muslim cleric and former deputy secretary-general of the Indonesian Ulema Council — the highest Muslim body in the country — warned the government not to rush into revising textbooks blindly and said it must consider any changes carefully.

He said in a tweet that differences in religious views were normal, including the way other Abrahamic religions like Judaism and Christianity view the Quran.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
New theology institute established in Vietnam
New theology institute established in Vietnam
Pope grants anniversary request from Cebu archbishop
Pope grants anniversary request from Cebu archbishop
LGBT advocates hail Malaysian legal ruling
LGBT advocates hail Malaysian legal ruling
Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years by Cambodian court
Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years by Cambodian court
Opposition to pandemic vaccine threatens Indonesia's recovery
Opposition to pandemic vaccine threatens Indonesia's recovery

Latest News

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Protests outside Hong Kong court where 47 face conspiracy case
Mar 2, 2021
Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks
Mar 2, 2021
Church plants trees to make Bangladesh greener
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
New theology institute established in Vietnam
Mar 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr
Mar 2, 2021
Opposition to pandemic vaccine threatens Indonesia's recovery
Mar 1, 2021
Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos
Mar 1, 2021
Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage
Mar 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Feb 27, 2021

Features

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years by Cambodian court
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics and Protestants unite in Bangladesh for gathering
Mar 1, 2021
Desperate Christians face homelessness in Pakistan
Mar 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Sr Dianna Ortiz kidnapping survivor and advocate for torture victims dies at 62

Sr. Dianna Ortiz, kidnapping survivor and advocate for torture victims, dies at 62
Catholics pray for canonization of St Paul of Korea

Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Iraqi Christians remember Chaldean archbishop killed 13 years ago

Iraqi Christians remember Chaldean archbishop killed 13 years ago
Protestants in Haiti lead march against the dictatorship

Protestants in Haiti lead "march against the dictatorship"
Why John Paul II was never able to visit Iraq

Why John Paul II was never able to visit Iraq
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, we pray for our religious leaders

Lord, we pray for our religious leaders
May the words of God come to the rulers of today

May the words of God come to the rulers of today
Saint Agnes of Bohemia | Saint of the day

Saint Agnes of Bohemia | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.