News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Christians mourn pro-minority Islamic scholar

Professor Azyumardi Azra died while away in neighboring Malaysia on Sept. 18

Indonesian Islamic scholar and public intellectual Professor Azyumardi Azra died on Sept. 18

Indonesian Islamic scholar and public intellectual Professor Azyumardi Azra died on Sept. 18 (Photo: State Islamic University Syarif Hidayatullah, Jakarta)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 19, 2022 10:03 AM GMT

Updated: September 19, 2022 10:05 AM GMT

Indonesian Christians are mourning the death of an Islamic scholar, who stood for the rights of religious minorities and for the promotion of interfaith dialogue in the Muslim-majority country.

Professor Azyumardi Azra died of a heart attack while away on a speaking assignment in neighboring Malaysia on Sept. 18. He was 67.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ministers, politicians and religious leaders have expressed condolences on his death.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Azra was the chairman of the national council of the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace, a research and advocacy group for religious freedom. He was also elected as chairman of the Press Council in May.

He was the rector of the State Islamic University Syarif Hidayatullah, Jakarta, during 1998-2006 and director of the campus postgraduate program from 2007 to 2015.

His tireless promotion of interfaith dialogue was honored with the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2010 and The Order of the Rising Sun: Gold and Silver Star from Japan Emperor Akihito in 2017.

Azra often spoke for affirmative policies to help facilitate the construction of places of worship for minority groups, including Christians. He also strongly condemned the attacks on churches by extremist groups.

Father Antonius Benny Susetyo described Azra as an “organic intellectual” who was concerned about the future of diversity in the Indonesian nation.

“He had a serious concern for human rights and religious freedom, which are guaranteed in principle by the constitution," he added.

Father Otto Gusti Madung, the rector of the Ledalero Institute of Philosophy and Creative Technology on the Catholic-majority island of Flores, described him as “a very open person.”

He recalled inviting Azra as a speaker on campus in 2019. “At that time he stayed here with the Divine Word priests and also prayed with them. He also offered to help our campus if we wanted to open a doctoral program,” Father Madung told UCA News.

The priest said public intellectuals like Azra were the pillars of religious tolerance in Indonesia.

Reverend Gomar Gultom, chairman of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia, called Azra a “teacher and friend” who always spoke frankly.

“His intellectual endeavors transcended the barriers of nation, ethnicity, religion, etc.,” he said.

Gultom hoped Azra’s lifelong efforts will lead to “a just, peaceful and prosperous Indonesia.”

Azra will be buried at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery, South Jakarta on Sept. 20.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippines to construct 100-foot Padre Pio statue Philippines to construct 100-foot Padre Pio statue
Pope’s legacy at stake in Vatican-China deal Pope’s legacy at stake in Vatican-China deal
Sedition-charged pastor slams HK legal system Sedition-charged pastor slams HK legal system
Vietnam Catholics open new church after two centuries Vietnam Catholics open new church after two centuries
Two Jesuits suspended in Jakarta archdiocese Two Jesuits suspended in Jakarta archdiocese
Secrecy shrouds Asian bishops' golden jubilee Secrecy shrouds Asian bishops' golden jubilee
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Hope comes in the mourning

Hope comes in the mourning

In the midst of public mourning, there is no better moment to consider the hope of new life that comes with Queen Elizabeth II’s death

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.