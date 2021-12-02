X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Indonesia

Indonesian Christian governor threatens indigenous people

Viral video shows East Nusa Tenggara chief threatening to imprison indigenous people for opposing cattle project

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: December 02, 2021 09:03 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
2

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
3

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Dec 2, 2021
4

Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys

Nov 29, 2021
5

Yet another Catholic church destroyed by Myanmar junta

Nov 29, 2021
6

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan

Dec 1, 2021
7

Thou shalt not kill

Nov 29, 2021
8

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Dec 1, 2021
9

Toxic air pollution chokes India, Pakistan

Nov 29, 2021
10

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian Christian governor threatens indigenous people

East Nusa Tenggara governor Viktor Bungtilu Laikodat (right) argues with traditional community leaders on the island of Sumba on Nov. 27. (Photo: YouTube)

An Indonesian Christian governor is under fire for threatening and insulting indigenous people protesting against land earmarked as a site for a cattle development project.

In a video that has gone viral in recent days, Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat, the governor of the Christian-majority province of East Nusa Tenggara, threatens to imprison indigenous people on Sumba island whom he considers to be obstructing the government's program.

"If you have a different attitude to me, I will hit you. I will imprison you if you interfere with government programs," he said, standing and pointing at Umbu Maramba Hawu, the leader of Rindi village in East Sumba district, on Nov. 27.

His statement came after Hawu, who claimed to be the owner of the land, questioned the province's rights and asked for proof of handing over the land to the government. He said they were ready to die to defend the land.

Laiskodat then called him a monkey. "I'm not depriving your property. You're a monkey," he said.

Laiskodat wants to use more than 1,000 hectares of land which he designated as provincial land for a premium cattle development project by PT Asian Beef.

He first views the people in the village as worthless, stupid, poor and having to do whatever he wants without being allowed to ask any questions

His statement has sparked widespread protests among local people and on social media.

Alvin Aha from the Indonesian Catholic Student Association said Laiskodat should use a "humanist approach."

"His attitude shows more arrogance and a thuggish style," he said, adding that Laiskodat should have used a culture-based approach in solving the problem.

Meanwhile, Kristin Banase from the Indonesian National Student Movement said "there is no need to use arrogant language to be heard by the public."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Emanuel Dapa Loka, a writer from Sumba, said: "If the governor faced the people elegantly and answered the indigenous people’s questions calmly without being explosive and arrogant, there would be no quarrels that hurt human feelings and dignity.

"Unfortunately, because he feels that he is a big person from an almighty throne, he first views the people in the village as worthless, stupid, poor and having to do whatever he wants without being allowed to ask any questions."

Laiskodat said he was angry not because he hated the Sumba people "but because they hindered the development of livestock."

"I want the area to be a good cattle breeding area like the civilized farms like in New Zealand or Darwin," he said on Dec. 2.

Therefore, he said, all government assets including livestock land must be utilized and developed through investment.

According to Umbu Wulang Tanaamah Paranggi, executive director of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment in East Nusa Tenggara, large-scale projects initiated by the government on Sumba island, both for livestock and sugar cane plantations, have left agrarian problems, including the expropriation of indigenous people’s land.

"We found that various projects are top-down, leaving no place for the voices of indigenous people who are potential victims of development," he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'
Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'
New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
US church's agriculture project helps poor in Laos
US church's agriculture project helps poor in Laos
Vietnam Catholics pay homage to late French missionary
Vietnam Catholics pay homage to late French missionary
Support Us

Latest News

'The pope is here': Faithful in Cyprus catch glimpse of Francis
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Indian Catholic media renews commitment to vulnerable
Dec 3, 2021
Pope Francis celebrates open-air Mass on Cyprus visit
Dec 3, 2021
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Dec 3, 2021
Pope accepts resignation of Paris archbishop after accusations
Dec 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer
Dec 2, 2021
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Dec 2, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021

Features

Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children
Nov 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
French Church must find cash to compensate abuse victims

French Church must find cash to compensate abuse victims
The religious leaders Pope Francis will meet in Cyprus and Greece

The religious leaders Pope Francis will meet in Cyprus and Greece
Women Deacons or Deaconesses East and West

Women Deacons or Deaconesses? East and West

The stakes are high for the popes trip to Europes periphery

The stakes are high for the pope's trip to Europe’s periphery
Holy Land gets new network of Christian associations to promote unity

Holy Land gets new network of Christian associations to promote unity
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.