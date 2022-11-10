News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Catholics remember pious Polish missionary

Father Jan Olecki was known as a good, simple, and prayerful priest who touched the lives of many in five decades

Indonesian Catholics remember pious Polish missionary

Father Jan Olecki, SVD, died in Poland on Nov. 4 at the age of 88. He served in Indonesia from 1965-2012. (Photo: The Society of Divine Word)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur

Published: November 10, 2022 11:41 AM GMT

Updated: November 10, 2022 11:52 AM GMT

Indonesian Catholics have paid tributes to a Polish missionary priest who for nearly five decades served as a pastor in the country's interior parishes and was a rector at a minor seminary.

Father Jan Olecki, a member of the Society of the Divine Word (SVD), died in Poland on Nov. 4 at the age of 88.

He was buried on Nov. 8 in the religious cemetery of the Mission House of St. Joseph, Gorna Grupa, Poland.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Jan Olecki was born on Dec. 3, 1934, in the town of Mroczno in the Diocese of Toruń. His parents were farmers. He joined the SVD and was ordained a priest on Jan. 29, 1961.

Father Olecki came to Indonesia in 1965 and was one of 20 missionaries sent to the Muslim-majority country after Poland, then part of a communist Eastern bloc in Europe under the influence of the communist Soviet Union softened its policies.

In Indonesia, the priest served Catholics in Ruteng Diocese in the western part of the Catholic-majority Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

He was assigned as a teacher at the Minor Seminary Pius XII Kisol and taught Latin, German, and Religion.

In 1974-1978, he became the rector of the seminary which was founded in 1955 by a Dutch SVD missionary, Father Leo Perik.

After the seminary, he served in the parishes. With Flores still difficult to access by vehicles, the priest traveled from village to village on foot and on horseback.

Before returning to his home country in 2012, he celebrated Mass with his former students in Jakarta at the home of Johnny Plate, an alumnus of the seminary who is currently Minister of Communication and Information.

Catholics whose lives Father Olecki touched through his ministries conveyed emotional messages for the missionary.

Blasius Tani is a Catholic from St. Joseph Church in Kisol where Father Olecki had served as a teacher at the minor seminary.

He described the priest as “a pious person" who "had an extraordinary spirit of service.”

Herman Barung, his former parishioner at St. Arnold Church in Mukun, described Father Olecki as a figure "who was always there for the underprivileged.”

Barung said he also witnessed that the priest, when returning to the parish each time from his visits to mission stations on foot, first knelt in front of the Blessed Sacrament before removing his bag and changing his sweat-soaked clothes.

“At that time, I was very impressed with his prayer life. God is certainly very honored by the testimony of his life," he said.

Petrus Sambut, his former student at the minor seminary said that unlike other European missionaries, including fellow Polish missionaries who helped a lot with physical construction in Flores, such as church buildings, chapels, and roads, Father Olecki was “a prayerful priest who served, who spent all his spare time praying, especially the Rosary.”

“While supervising seminary students taking tests or exams, his mouth kept muttering and reciting the rosary. Even when walking in the alley or riding a bicycle, he still prayed the Rosary. When the church bells rang at 12.00, he immediately stopped teaching for a moment and said the Angelus prayer with the students," he recalled.

Currently, there are only two Polish missionaries in Indonesia while those from Indonesia are serving in various countries including Poland.

Father Yanuarius Kalndija, an SVD priest from Flores who has been working in Poland for about three years, told UCA News that there are 11 SVD priests from Indonesia in the country.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Are Japanese people getting dumber? Are Japanese people getting dumber?
Indonesian Catholics remember pious Polish missionary Indonesian Catholics remember pious Polish missionary
Protesters ignore warnings as ASEAN summit begins Protesters ignore warnings as ASEAN summit begins
Australian gets 129 years in Philippine jail for child abuse Australian gets 129 years in Philippine jail for child abuse
Indian court asks cardinal to appear for criminal trial Indian court asks cardinal to appear for criminal trial
School burden blamed for student suicides in Hong Kong School burden blamed for student suicides in Hong Kong
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.