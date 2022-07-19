News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Catholics oppose commercialization of Komodo Park

Locals staged a protest at Labuan Bajo, the gateway to the park and the focal point of tourism infrastructure development

Local people on Indonesia's Catholic majority island of Flores stage a protest against the government's move to commercialize and monopolize tourism business at the Komodo National Park on July 18

Local people on Indonesia's Catholic majority island of Flores stage a protest against the government's move to commercialize and monopolize tourism business at the Komodo National Park on July 18. (Photo supplied)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur

Published: July 19, 2022 10:23 AM GMT

Updated: July 19, 2022 12:18 PM GMT

Residents on Indonesia’s Catholic majority island of Flores are up against a government move that allegedly aims to commercialize and establish a monopoly in the growing tourism business in the protected area of Komodo National Park.

They are also protesting the decision to make available entrance tickets to the park through an online application controlled by the provincial government company, PT Flobamora.

The ticket prices also have been raised to US$ 250 per person, both for domestic and international tourists, from the current US$ 10 per ticket, available through local tour agents and guides.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Nearly 1,000 locals staged a protest against the new policies at Labuan Bajo, the capital of West Manggarai district in East Nusa Tenggara province, on July 18.

Some Catholics took to social media to express their disappointment with Father Laurens Sopang, the parish priest of the Holy Spirit Parish in Labuan Bajo, calling the policy a “new virus” for tourism in a Facebook post.

“Due to the increase in ticket fee, many domestic and foreign tourists have canceled visits to Labuan Bajo," he wrote.

In a statement, Zet Sony Libing, the province’s head of tourism and creative economy, confirmed that the policy is in fact aimed at limiting the number of tourists visiting the area in order to preserve the Komodo dragon, the famed heaviest lizard on Earth found in Indonesian islands.

But protesters maintain that this would be detrimental to locals who make a living in the tourism sector.

Rafael Todowela, the coordinator of the West Manggarai Tourism Rescue Society Forum, said the handing over of ticket sales to a single company would benefit big business while killing the livelihoods of innumerable people involved in small and medium-sized businesses.

“This is a form of policy that seeks to commercialize and monopolize the tourism business around the park,” he alleged.

Doni Parera, a local tour guide, said the steep rise in ticket prices would prove detrimental to the local economy, which was on the recovery path after the Covid-19 pandemic.

He further questioned the official claim of making more sustainable the world-famous tourist area that comprises a total of 29 volcanic islands and is home to approximately 2,500 Komodo dragons and other terrestrial fauna.

“In fact, the large-scale infrastructure development, including hotels and resorts, planned by the state and private companies will cause massive destruction of the ecosystem in the park,” he said.

The once small fishing village of Labuan Bajo, located at the western end of the large island of Flores, serves as a gateway to the Komodo National Park and is being prioritized by the government for the development of tourism infrastructure.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian Catholics oppose commercialization of Komodo Park Indonesian Catholics oppose commercialization of Komodo Park
UN questions rights violations in Macau during pandemic UN questions rights violations in Macau during pandemic
Theories linking Abe, his killer and the Unification Church Theories linking Abe, his killer and the Unification Church
Leadership excites, challenges native Cambodian priest Leadership excites, challenges native Cambodian priest
Bangladesh government 'failing to protect minorities' Bangladesh government 'failing to protect minorities'
Vietnamese brother remembered as humble true servant Vietnamese brother remembered as humble true servant
Podacast
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Vaticans new investments policy ensures ethical compliance

Vatican’s new investments policy ensures ethical compliance

All Vatican investments are to be aimed at contributing to a more just and sustainable world, aligned with Social Doctrine of the Catholic Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.