X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Catholics, Muslims unite in fight against virus

Church, Islamic organization bury religious differences to vaccinate at least 2,000 people in Catholic-majority province

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: August 04, 2021 08:59 AM GMT

Updated: August 04, 2021 09:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
2

Obligation or opportunity?

Aug 2, 2021
3

Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 2, 2021
4

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Aug 2, 2021
5

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum

Aug 2, 2021
6

Former Taiwan vice president joins Pontifical Academy of Sciences

Aug 1, 2021
7

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list

Aug 3, 2021
8

Someone above is watching, not only God

Aug 3, 2021
9

UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork

Aug 2, 2021
10

Conversion to escape caste discrimination weakens India, says judge

Aug 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian Catholics, Muslims unite in fight against virus

A nun in Maumere in East Nusa Tenggara province is vaccinated on Aug. 2 during a vaccination program at the Institute of Teacher Training and Education belonging to Muhammadiyah, a Muslim organization. (Photo supplied)

An Indonesian bishop has hailed cooperation between a moderate Muslim organization and priests and nuns in his diocese which has allowed the smooth implementation of a mass vaccination program amid heightened Covid-19 fears.

Bishop Ewaldus Martinus Sedu of Maumere in East Nusa Tenggara province said the collaboration between Muhammadiyah — the second-largest Islamic organization in Indonesia — and church people to mobilize and get involved in the vaccine program was a tangible manifestation that "we are all brothers" in the fight against this pandemic.

"We are brothers and are tolerant not only in theory or in words but in real life," Bishop Sedu said on Aug. 4.

Taking place at the Muhammadiyah Institute of Teacher Training and Education in Maumere, the program is looking to vaccinate at least 2,000 people from Aug. 2-7.

Priests and nuns are involved in encouraging residents in the Catholic-majority province’s Sikka district to get vaccinated.

Bishop Sedu said the effort was a small yet vital attempt to help curb the spread of the virus which was infecting 50,000 people on average per day and killing around 1,400.

With a religious approach, I believe all religious people will believe and want to be vaccinated

Agus Samsudin, chairman of the Muhammadiyah Covid-19 Command Center, said all religions must work together to help the government during such desperate times.

Sikka district chief Fransiskus Roberto Diogo said that of the 323,000 people in his locality, only 10 percent have been vaccinated, well below the national average of 15 percent.

He said the district was the highest contributor to new cases in East Nusa Tenggara province in recent days.

The role of religious leaders is very important in preventing things from getting worse, including the successful implementation of vaccinations, especially in convincing people still hesitant about being vaccinated, he said.
Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“With a religious approach, I believe all religious people will believe and want to be vaccinated," he said, adding that at least 70 percent of the population needed to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Indonesia has decided to extend a lockdown imposed in various regions last month until Aug. 9.

It was originally only applied in Java and Bali but has now been applied elsewhere in 240 districts in 33 provinces, including Sikka.

As of Aug. 3, Indonesia had recorded 3,496,700 coronavirus cases and 98,889 deaths.

Also Read

More parishes join Myanmar's battle against pandemic
More parishes join Myanmar's battle against pandemic
Cambodia delays welcoming tourists by a year
Cambodia delays welcoming tourists by a year
Philippine diocese, govt warn against Covid fraudsters
Philippine diocese, govt warn against Covid fraudsters
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries
Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries
Violence erupts again in Thailand's deep South
Violence erupts again in Thailand's deep South

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Dalit girl's rape-murder triggers protests in India
Aug 4, 2021
More parishes join Myanmar's battle against pandemic
Aug 4, 2021
Indonesian Catholics, Muslims unite in fight against virus
Aug 4, 2021
Cambodia delays welcoming tourists by a year
Aug 4, 2021
China jails Christians for selling Bible players
Aug 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021
Japanese seek spiritual strength at Tokyo Olympics
Aug 3, 2021
Someone above is watching, not only God
Aug 3, 2021
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Aug 2, 2021
'Like communist China': Thai PM seeks to gag critics
Aug 2, 2021

Features

The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Aug 4, 2021
Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries
Aug 4, 2021
Report alleging 'church for votes' fuels tension in India
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnamese nuns go to war with Covid-19
Aug 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Pope Video for August is about the Churchs specific vocationevangelization

The Pope Video for August is about the Church’s specific vocation—evangelization
Leviticus Fund leverages faith capital for povertyfighting projects

Leviticus Fund leverages "faith capital" for poverty-fighting projects
The plight of the sandwich generation

The plight of the sandwich generation
Velvet Pus

Velvet & Pus
Love isnt a magic abstraction

Love isn’t a magic abstraction
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 4 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 4 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, let us “have great faith”

Lord, let us “have great faith”

Let us pray for parish priests everywhere

Let us pray for parish priests everywhere
Saint John Mary Vianney | Saint of the Day

Saint John Mary Vianney | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.