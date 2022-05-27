News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Catholics mourn popular Islamic cleric

Ahmad Syafi'i Maarif, former chairman of Indonesia's second-largest Islamic organization, hailed as 'the nation's teacher'

Ahmad Syafi'i Maarif was known for his pluralist views and co-founded several inclusive Islamic institutions. (Photo: Maarif Institute)

Ahmad Syafi'i Maarif was known for his pluralist views and co-founded several inclusive Islamic institutions. (Photo: Maarif Institute)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur

Published: May 27, 2022 09:51 AM GMT

Updated: May 27, 2022 10:52 AM GMT

Indonesian Catholics are mourning the death of Ahmad Syafi'i Maarif, a Muslim cleric known for his spirit of nationalism and defense of minority groups as well as being critical of hardline Islam.

The Muslim intellectual widely known as Buya Syafi'i died on May 27 in Yogyakarta after being admitted to hospital on May 14 after he complained of shortness of breath due to heart failure. He was 86.

He was the chairman of Muhammadiyah, Indonesia’s second-largest Islamic organization, from 1998 to 2005.

Popular for his pluralist views, Maarif often spoke at interfaith forums both at national and international levels. He also wrote extensively in the mass media and appeared on television.

In 2008, he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Peace and International Understanding, dubbed Asia's Nobel Prize.

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo of Jakarta, chairman of the Bishops' Conference of Indonesia — whom Maarif regarded as a close friend — said his death was a great loss not only for his family and Muhammadiyah but also the entire nation.

"He was able to show how to be 100 percent rooted in his religion but still open to all. He also supported all friends who came from various religious backgrounds"

"He dedicated his whole life to the Indonesian people we love together. Hopefully we can inherit his passion for loving the homeland and caring for and developing the caring character of our nation," said the cardinal, adding that Maarif was “the father of the nation.”

"With the inspiration of his faith as a true Muslim, through his work at the national and international level, he tried tirelessly to instill the spirit of patriotism and care for humanity." 

Meanwhile, Jesuit Father Frans Magnis-Suseno, professor emeritus at the Jakarta-based Driyarkara School of Philosophy, called him “a person who is religious, cultured and a friend of all religions.”

"He was able to show how to be 100 percent rooted in his religion but still open to all. He also supported all friends who came from various religious backgrounds," he said.

The priest was often involved with Maarif and other religious leaders in advocating several public issues, including eradicating corruption.

In 2019, they participated in a campaign against the government's efforts to revise the Corruption Eradication Commission Law, which was deemed to have weakened the institution's position.

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo referred to him as "the nation's teacher."

Maarif was also known for his firm stance against extremism and had always been quick to publicly condemn attacks against minority groups, including attacks on churches.

He was also one of the very few Muslim figures who in 2016 took a different position by defending the Christian former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, arguing that he had not committed blasphemy as alleged by many, including the Indonesian Ulema Council.

He also strongly opposed efforts to formally enforce Islamic law in Indonesia.

Maarif co-founded several inclusive Islamic institutions such as the Center for the Study of Religion and Civilization, the Maarif Institute and the Muhammadiyah Young Intellectual Network.

Because of critical and sharp views on Islam, he was often accused of being a supporter of the idea of Liberal Islam, a group that often clashes with conservative Muslims.

He was buried on May 27 at 3pm in the presence of President Widodo.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cardinal Zen upbeat despite Hong Kong arrest Cardinal Zen upbeat despite Hong Kong arrest
Bangladesh Catholic bishops' conference marks 50 years Bangladesh Catholic bishops' conference marks 50 years
LGBT groups fear writing's on the wall in Indonesia LGBT groups fear writing's on the wall in Indonesia
Vietnam Catholics told to become communicators of truth Vietnam Catholics told to become communicators of truth
Chinese Christians denied passports amid pandemic Chinese Christians denied passports amid pandemic
Indonesian Catholics mourn popular Islamic cleric Indonesian Catholics mourn popular Islamic cleric
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The dangers of defining Pope Francis as the worlds moral leader

The dangers of defining Pope Francis as the "world's moral leader"

The Jesuit pope's program is too radically human and intensely relational to be relegated to the often misunderstood and misused notion of "morality"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.