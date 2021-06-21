X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Catholics mourn death of Dutch-born nun

Sister Robertilde traveled around villages on foot and on horseback to teach local people about natural family planning

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: June 21, 2021 08:42 AM GMT

Updated: June 21, 2021 09:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital

Jun 18, 2021
2

Cambodian environmentalists charged with terrorism

Jun 18, 2021
3

Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive

Jun 17, 2021
4

Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia

Jun 18, 2021
5

Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe

Jun 17, 2021
6

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Chin state

Jun 17, 2021
7

Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education

Jun 18, 2021
8

New test aims to end extremism in Indonesian civil service

Jun 17, 2021
9

Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia

Jun 17, 2021
10

Christians accuse Pakistani lawmakers of blasphemy

Jun 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian Catholics mourn death of Dutch-born nun

Sister Robertilde Wihelmina van Der Meer from the Congregation of Servants of the Holy Spirit died on June 18 at 87 (Photo: YouTube)

Catholics in Indonesia’s Ruteng Diocese are mourning the death of a Dutch-born nun who spent more than half of her life doing family pastoral work in their diocese.

Sister Robertilde Wihelmina van Der Meer from the Congregation of Servants of the Holy Spirit (SSpS) died on June 18 at 87 and was buried at the congregation's cemetery in Ruteng on June 21.

News of her death prompted many Catholics, including the district government, to express their condolences on social media for the friendly nun.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Sister Natalia Maria Naki, director of SSpS-run St. Raphael Hospital in Cancar, 15 kilometers west of Ruteng, who had lived with Sister Robertilde since 2012, said the nun showed “total devotion to the people she served."

The late nun began working in Ruteng Diocese in 1972. As part of the diocese's family commission, she traveled around villages on foot and on horseback to teach local people about natural family planning programs and other reproductive issues.

“Even when in 2016 she could no longer walk around because of her health, she still served the people who came to see her. We only limited her guests during the Covid-19 pandemic," Sister Naki said.

Because of her love for the people here, she refused a request from the congregation to rest in the Netherlands in her old age

She said the nun adhered to the principle that "whoever comes to see her, they are special guests that she must serve."

Sister Robertilde was the last European missionary from their congregation in Flores.

"Because of her love for the people here, she refused a request from the congregation to rest in the Netherlands in her old age and chose to end her life among the people here," Sister Naki said.

Yosep Min Palem, a layman who worked with the nun, said that when counseling families, Sister Robertilde emphasized respect for human life after the point of conception in the womb.

Related News

"She was angry and sad when she heard news about an abortion and a woman who had thrown away a newborn baby,” he said.

The nun also often spent time at the SSpS-run St. Damian Rehabilitation Center in Cancar where she helped leprosy patients and disabled people.

Also Read

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Manila's new archbishop receives red hat and ring
Manila's new archbishop receives red hat and ring
Pope in aid plea for Myanmar's hungry displaced people
Pope in aid plea for Myanmar's hungry displaced people
Thai activist hit with more royal defamation charges
Thai activist hit with more royal defamation charges
Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row
Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row
Cambodian environmentalists charged with terrorism
Cambodian environmentalists charged with terrorism

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
'Father of Europe' moves closer to sainthood
Jun 21, 2021
Federal body seeks explanation for Indian nun's expulsion 
Jun 21, 2021
Suspected cattle smugglers lynched in India
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
Irish bishops call for peace in Myanmar, Middle East and N. Ireland
Jun 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row
Jun 21, 2021
Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jun 18, 2021
Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Yes the Vatican is in Italy

"Yes, the Vatican is in Italy!"
Identifying Catholics and weaponizing mysteries

Identifying "Catholics" and weaponizing mysteries
An architect of peace

An architect of peace
Schuman recognized for his faith not his political ideas

“Schuman recognized for his faith, not his political ideas”
The Monastic Mystery

The Monastic Mystery
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 21 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 21 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to have faith and trust

Lord, help me to have faith and trust
We pray for the health workers of the world today

We pray for the health workers of the world today
St. Aloysius Gonzaga | Saint of the Day

St. Aloysius Gonzaga | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.