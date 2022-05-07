News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Catholics gear up for virtual Easter celebration

Some 1,627 Indonesian Catholic missionaries and laypeople are expected to join the program from 70 countries

Indonesian Catholics gear up for virtual Easter celebration

Indonesian Catholics celebrate the Easter Vigil at St. Joseph Parish Church in East Jakarta this year. (Photo: Katharina R. Lestari/UCA News)

Katharina Reny Lestari

By Katharina Reny Lestari

Published: May 07, 2022 01:15 AM GMT

Updated: May 07, 2022 01:17 AM GMT

More than 1,600 Indonesia Catholics from 70 countries will participate in the first virtual Easter celebration to be organized by five Catholic groups.

The May 7 event is a joint collaboration between the Association of Catholic Journalists in Indonesia, the Indonesian Missionaries, the Association of Indonesian Religious Men and Women in Rome, the Indonesian Catholic Families Network, and the Association of Indonesian Catholic Intellectuals.

The Indonesian Embassy to the Holy See will sponsor the program, which will be held via Zoom with the theme “Indonesia to the Continents.”

One of the organizers, Albertus Magnus Putut Prabantoro, said some 1,627 Indonesian Catholic missionaries and laypeople from various countries including Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Myanmar, Russia, Thailand, and Vietnam have registered for the program.

The event will start with a special Mass led by Rome-based Indonesian priest Father Leonardus Mali.

“We want to show our care for Indonesian missionaries. We want to be their friends along their journey so that they will never feel alone,” Prabantoro told UCA News on May 6.

“Pope Francis firmly refers to Indonesia as islands of vocation. As a consequence, in this context, Indonesia does not only mean the Indonesian Catholic Church but also the Indonesian nation as a whole”

He quoted Pope Francis’ message delivered during the Eucharistic celebration with members of the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life in February.

“Pope Francis firmly refers to Indonesia as islands of vocation. As a consequence, in this context, Indonesia does not only mean the Indonesian Catholic Church but also the Indonesian nation as a whole,” he said.

Father Mali, an adviser to the program, said Indonesian missionaries and Catholic laypeople living overseas “are an inseparable part of Indonesian national elements.”

“They are ‘Indonesian ambassadors’ who promote the Indonesian cultural values such as diversity and harmony as well as the Christian values related to the Indonesian culture on their mission lands,” he said.

“And this is an affirmation of the Indonesian Catholic Church’s main part of civilization which builds a common home named Indonesia.”

Frans Simarmata, an Indonesian Catholic based in Australia and coordinator of the Indonesian Catholic Families Network, said the program in the Indonesian language will meet the spiritual need of Indonesian Catholic laypeople living overseas.

Divine Word Father Baltasar Lukem, an Indonesian missionary based in Russia, said the Easter celebration is a significant event that will boost Indonesian missionaries across the globe.

“This will be a moment for Indonesian missionaries who serve in various countries to meet with each other and to strengthen each other. This will also be a moment for them to share witnesses,” he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christians join nationwide strike in Sri Lanka Christians join nationwide strike in Sri Lanka
Knights of Columbus stays out of Philippine election Knights of Columbus stays out of Philippine election
Indonesian Catholics gear up for virtual Easter celebration Indonesian Catholics gear up for virtual Easter celebration
Timor-Leste launches program to combat child malnutrition Timor-Leste launches program to combat child malnutrition
Indonesian faces blasphemy charge for desecrating Quran Indonesian faces blasphemy charge for desecrating Quran
Pro-lifers in Canada, Australia rally around news Roe may be overturned Pro-lifers in Canada, Australia rally around news Roe may be overturned
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Lockdown words

Lockdown words

A few of the many pieces written during the days of lockdown, ways of managing the conflict of the times.

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.