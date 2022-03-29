News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Indonesia

Indonesian Catholic youth hailed as hero for building churches

Albertus Gregory Tan from Jakarta Archdiocese has constructed 163 churches for poor Catholics in remote areas

Indonesian Catholic youth hailed as hero for building churches

Albertus Gregory Tan with the 2022 Kick Andy Heroes Award presented to him for his church-building initiative in remote parts of Indonesia. (Photo supplied)

By Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Updated: March 29, 2022 09:13 AM GMT

An Indonesian Catholic youth has been honored with a prestigious award for his inspiring initiative of building more than 150 churches in remote areas of the country through public fundraising.

Albertus Gregory Tan, 31, who hails from the Archdiocese of Jakarta, is among seven recipients of the 2022 Kick Andy Heroes Award announced on March 27.

Andy F. Noya, the host of the popular Kick Andy Show, hailed the awardees for being “heroes who work selflessly and in silence” and for being such a “great inspiration to all.”

Tan started his initiative in 2011 under the aegis of the Caring for the Catholic Church movement, which is now the Vinea Dei Foundation. Raising funds through social media, it has constructed 163 churches for poor Catholics in remote areas.

Over the last few years, the foundation has also expanded the scope of its assistance by providing scholarships for around 40 children from poor families.

Tan said he would be handing over the 50 million rupiah (US$3,480) award money to the foundation. “It would be better to give it to all those who have helped realize my dreams for the Indonesian Catholic Church.,” he told UCA News on March 29.

“After verifying the proposals, the foundation will determine the funds to be allotted for specific projects”

He expressed his gratitude to all who donated over the years so that “a lot of Catholics are able to worship properly and students can continue to hang on to their dreams and find a way to achieve them.”

Tan said the 11 years since the initiative began were a very valuable time for him as he continued to “learn to love, give myself and consistently do what's best for the Church and its faithful.”

Tan and the 42 volunteers at the foundation continue to receive requests from Catholics for help. However, these should be put forward as proposals through local church authorities such as the parish priest or bishop.

“After verifying the proposals, the foundation will determine the funds to be allotted for specific projects,” he said, adding that they hoped local Catholics will participate as much as they can.

Apart from Tan, other winners of the award include Maria Louisa Rumateray, a doctor who works in Papua's remote areas; Raldi Artono Koestoer, a professor at the University of Indonesia who helps premature babies from underprivileged families; and Ratnawati Sutedjo, who since 2001 has run a movement to empower people with disabilities and Down syndrome.

