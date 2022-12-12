News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian Catholic teacher accused of sexual harassment

There were more than 7,502 cases of sexual violence in Indonesia in 2022 including 407 by teachers

Indonesian Catholic teacher accused of sexual harassment

Female students of a public vocational school in Indonesia's Christian-majority Flores Island have accused a Catholic religion teacher for alleged sexual harassment. (Photo supplied) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 12, 2022 10:27 AM GMT

A Catholic religious teacher in Indonesia’s Christian-majority Flores Island has been accused of sexual harassment by female students at a public vocational school.

The 34-year-old teacher, identified only as MS, was reported by five students to the Manggarai district police in East Nusa Tenggara province on Dec. 10.

A document obtained from Wae Ri'i 1 Vocational High School by UCA News said that the teacher may have sexually harassed 17 students.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

One 17-year-old girl said the teacher allegedly touched her body inappropriately.

"I feel very annoyed because he does it every time he enters class," she told UCA News.

She further alleged that he would often make a reference to pornography though completely unrelated to the subject matter he taught.

Another girl talking about her experiences said, "it was not normal for a teacher to do this to a student."

A third girl claimed she was threatened by the teacher when she tried to report him to the principal and the police, the school document stated.

The teacher told the local media that they were “only allegations” and that he wanted to meet the students to clarify things, but was denied permission by the principal.

The principal instead held an inquiry and sacked him on Dec. 5.

The girls claimed the teacher continued to harass them despite having acknowledged his guilt and promising to change his behavior in writing during the school inquiry.

Hendrick Rizqi Arko Bahtera, head of Manggarai district police's criminal and investigation unit, promised a speedy investigation and action.

Ney Dinan, a women's rights activist based in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai district, hailed the courage of the students in coming forward despite the threats they received.

“In Flores and East Nusa Tenggara province in general, many cases like this are ignored because victims are afraid of being stigmatized,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sister Maria Yosephina Pahlawati of the Congregation of Servants of the Holy Spirit, who runs an advisory service for female victims of violence in Flores, said the case was very unfortunate especially since the alleged perpetrator was a Catholic religious teacher.

“He should have set an example, instead, he did something shameful and very evil” she added.

According to the Ministry of Women and Children Protection, a total of 7,502 cases of sexual violence were reported across Indonesia from January to September this year, of which 407 were perpetrated by teachers at schools.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Iran defies global outcry with second protest execution Iran defies global outcry with second protest execution
Mongolians brave freezing nights to fight corruption Mongolians brave freezing nights to fight corruption
Indonesia allays tourism fears over new sex law Indonesia allays tourism fears over new sex law
Pakistan’s new bishop prioritizes poor's education Pakistan’s new bishop prioritizes poor's education
India’s Hindu nationalists, tribal Christians make strange bedfellows India’s Hindu nationalists, tribal Christians make strange bedfellows
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters jailed for rioting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters jailed for rioting
roundtable
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Surabaya

Diocese of Surabaya

The diocese's area is 26,461 kilometers square, which covers some parts of East Java and Central Java

Read more
Diocese of Belthangady

Diocese of Belthangady

Belthangady diocese was created on April 24, 1999, from the archdiocese of Tellicherry to provide pastoral care for

Read more
Diocese of Bangued

Diocese of Bangued

In a land area of 3,975.5 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Abra, a landlocked province

Read more
Archdiocese of Raipur

Archdiocese of Raipur

Raipur archdiocese covers 60,814 square kilometers and has a population of 17,783,000 as of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.