Indonesian Catholic teacher accused of sexual harassment

A Catholic religious teacher in Indonesia’s Christian-majority Flores Island has been accused of sexual harassment by female students at a public vocational school.

The 34-year-old teacher, identified only as MS, was reported by five students to the Manggarai district police in East Nusa Tenggara province on Dec. 10.

A document obtained from Wae Ri'i 1 Vocational High School by UCA News said that the teacher may have sexually harassed 17 students.

One 17-year-old girl said the teacher allegedly touched her body inappropriately.

"I feel very annoyed because he does it every time he enters class," she told UCA News.

She further alleged that he would often make a reference to pornography though completely unrelated to the subject matter he taught.

Another girl talking about her experiences said, "it was not normal for a teacher to do this to a student."

A third girl claimed she was threatened by the teacher when she tried to report him to the principal and the police, the school document stated.

The teacher told the local media that they were “only allegations” and that he wanted to meet the students to clarify things, but was denied permission by the principal.

The principal instead held an inquiry and sacked him on Dec. 5.

The girls claimed the teacher continued to harass them despite having acknowledged his guilt and promising to change his behavior in writing during the school inquiry.

Hendrick Rizqi Arko Bahtera, head of Manggarai district police's criminal and investigation unit, promised a speedy investigation and action.

Ney Dinan, a women's rights activist based in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai district, hailed the courage of the students in coming forward despite the threats they received.

“In Flores and East Nusa Tenggara province in general, many cases like this are ignored because victims are afraid of being stigmatized,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sister Maria Yosephina Pahlawati of the Congregation of Servants of the Holy Spirit, who runs an advisory service for female victims of violence in Flores, said the case was very unfortunate especially since the alleged perpetrator was a Catholic religious teacher.

“He should have set an example, instead, he did something shameful and very evil” she added.

According to the Ministry of Women and Children Protection, a total of 7,502 cases of sexual violence were reported across Indonesia from January to September this year, of which 407 were perpetrated by teachers at schools.

