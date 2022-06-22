News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Indonesia

Indonesian Catholic school transforms to transform others

Ledalero Catholic Philosophy School changes its name and adopts two new modern courses

Lecturers at the Ledalero Catholic Philosophy School, which has now become the Ledalero Institute of Philosophy and Creative Technology, in front of the school in this file photo

Lecturers at the Ledalero Catholic Philosophy School, which has now become the Ledalero Institute of Philosophy and Creative Technology, in front of the school in this file photo. (Photo supplied)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur

Published: June 22, 2022 08:59 AM GMT

Updated: June 22, 2022 09:16 AM GMT

A Catholic philosophy school in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province has changed its name and expanded its study program to increase its contribution to society and improve local education.

The Ledalero Catholic Philosophy School (STFK) on Catholic-majority Flores island said in a June 22 statement that it had officially changed its name to the Ledalero Institute of Philosophy and Creative Technology following the issuing of a government decree on June 16.

"Besides changing the name, we also received permission to introduce two new courses — entrepreneurship and visual communication design," it said.

The school, which is run by Divine Word (SVD) missionaries, claimed that this change was to expand its contribution to society and learning, which had been limited to only philosophy and theology.

This change also aims to expand SVD efforts "in improving the quality of human resources, especially in East Nusa Tenggara province, which is lagging behind other regions in the field of education," the statement said.

The Christian-majority province recently ranked 32nd out of 34 provinces in the country’s human development index. It also has the highest number of human trafficking cases in Indonesia.

Of the school's more than 6,000 alumni, 21 are bishops and 1,962 are priests, a quarter of whom are working as missionaries around the world

"These two new study programs are expected to prepare workers to compete better in the labor market both at national and international level," the statement said.

Father Otto Gusti Madung, the school's rector, told UCA News that it has officially opened registration for new students for the two additional courses.

The school, an offshoot of the St. Paul Major Seminary which was originally intended for SVD seminarians, has been operating since 1932.

It was recognized by the government in 1969 as the Ledalero Catholic Philosophy School and was opened to seminarians from other religious congregations as well as laypeople.

The school has 1,315 students, mostly seminarians from the dioceses in Flores and religious orders such as the Carmelites, Trappists, Scalabrinians and Camillians, as well as nuns of the Servants of the Holy Spirit and the Followers of Jesus.

Of the school's more than 6,000 alumni, 21 are bishops and 1,962 are priests, a quarter of whom are working as missionaries around the world.

