X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian cardinal urges 'right choices' amid pandemic

Cardinal Suharyo tells Catholics to use faith to understand and overcome testing times in Lent message

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Updated: February 16, 2021 05:46 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Spread of evangelical groups causes alarm in Sri Lanka

Feb 15, 2021
2

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws

Feb 12, 2021
3

Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests

Feb 15, 2021
4

Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case

Feb 12, 2021
5

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists

Feb 12, 2021
6

Govt under pressure to save Indonesia's 'forest paradise'

Feb 12, 2021
7

Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines

Feb 13, 2021
8

Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels

Feb 12, 2021
9

Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry

Feb 12, 2021
10

Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar

Feb 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian cardinal urges 'right choices' amid pandemic

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta. (Photo: Katharina R. Lestari/UCA News)

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta has issued a Lenten pastoral letter calling on Catholics to seize their lives back with regard to God to help meet the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Just like last year, we enter the Lenten season during a difficult time caused by the coronavirus which has shaken all fields of life,” the prelate said in the letter read out in a video message played during Sunday Masses on Feb. 14 ahead of Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

“No matter how hard the reality we are facing is, we must keep believing that God is love. This pandemic is not a punishment given by God because of our sins but is one of the horrible signs of the times, of which we must find the meaning from the perspective of our faith.”

He pointed to a prayer recited by Pope Francis in March last year in front of St. Peter’s Basilica.

“You are calling on us to seize this time of trial as a time of choosing. It is not the time of your judgment but of our judgement: a time to choose what matters and what passes away, a time to separate what is necessary from what is not. It is a time to get our lives back on track with regard to you, Lord, and to others, Cardinal Suharyo said, quoting the prayer.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

He acknowledged that “choosing what matters and what passes away” would not be easy as many tend to choose easy and fun paths.

“Lent is a special time given by the Church to all of us to train ourselves to choose the right way … Just like a man with leprosy who refused to give up to his helplessness and chose to get his life back on track with regard to God, we Catholics in this Archdiocese of Jakarta want to choose the right way in this difficult time,” he said.

“We formulate our choice in this slogan: ‘Love More, Involve More, Be Blessings More.’ Hope it will not be just a nice slogan but will be a guide for all of us to move forward as followers of Christ.”

According to Cardinal Suharyo, Catholics can put the slogan into practice by observing health and social distancing protocols and by joining in the government’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, officially launched last month.

Olivia Damara from St. Joseph Parish in the Matraman district of the Indonesian capital welcomed the prelate’s call and said that Lent “is a time to reflect on what I have given to God.”

Related News

“Cardinal Suharyo’s letter encourages me to be a better person and to get closer to God, particularly in this difficult time. His message gives me the strength to face the Covid-19 pandemic in the right way. I feel encouraged to care more about others by observing social distancing and health protocols so as to keep everyone safe,” she told UCA News.

Indonesia has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. As of Feb. 14, the country had recorded 1,210,703 Covid-19 cases and 32,936 deaths. 

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Philippine police storm Catholic school to arrest students
Philippine police storm Catholic school to arrest students
Report slams widespread abuses by Indonesian police
Report slams widespread abuses by Indonesian police
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Philippine diocese consecrates woman to life of virginity
Philippine diocese consecrates woman to life of virginity
Mystery over murder of Lao Christian leader
Mystery over murder of Lao Christian leader
Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia

Latest News

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021
Philippine police storm Catholic school to arrest students
Feb 16, 2021
Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan
Feb 16, 2021
Report slams widespread abuses by Indonesian police
Feb 16, 2021
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Feb 16, 2021
Philippine diocese consecrates woman to life of virginity
Feb 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Feb 16, 2021
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Feb 16, 2021
Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India
Feb 15, 2021
Pope Francis points way to better times beyond Covid-19
Feb 15, 2021

Features

Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Feb 15, 2021
The Wall of Jesus stands tall in Pakistan
Feb 15, 2021
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Nigerian Catholic bishops criticize govt for refusing to accept help

Nigerian Catholic bishops criticize govt for refusing to accept help
Archbishop of Paris closes experimental Vatican II parish

Archbishop of Paris closes experimental, "Vatican II" parish
Iranian converts have to prove their faith to obtain asylum

Iranian converts have to prove their faith to obtain asylum
Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
The paradox of new media and social media

The paradox of new media and social media
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me focus on You

Lord, help me focus on You
O Lord bless all people with peace

O Lord bless all people with peace
Saint Gilbert of Sempringham

Saint Gilbert of Sempringham
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.