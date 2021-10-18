Indonesian cardinal tells faithful to give healthy food aid

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta
Updated: October 18, 2021 10:31 AM GMT
Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta reads out a pastoral letter for World Food Day in a video message played during Mass on Oct. 17 at St. Joseph Parish in Matraman, East Jakarta. (Photo: Katharina R. Lestari/UCA News)
Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta has appealed to Catholics in his archdiocese to share healthy food with the needy and those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a four-page pastoral letter called “Give More Thanks and be a Blessing by Sharing Healthy Food,” read out during Sunday Masses in all 66 parishes on Oct. 17 to mark World Food Day, he said this year’s celebration coincided with the archdiocese’s Year of Reflection.
“We can ask ourselves, our families or our communities: ‘Have we loved our brothers and sisters and our neighbors who are in dire need of food? What have we done and what do we have to do to help ease their burden?’” he said.
When sharing food, make sure what you give is healthy and nutritious, he said.
He said many people in Indonesia had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, which has seen individuals and groups share food with those struggling in spontaneous and coordinated ways.
One way was hanging simple packages of food on people’s fences to help them.
We should build a sense of solidarity through the sharing of healthy food in an effort to improve the common good and uphold human dignity
“As a reflection, we can ask ourselves: ‘Are we, our families or our communities part of these initiatives? Are we the ones who help those in need?’” he said.
According to the Manpower Ministry, about 29.4 million workers in Indonesia have been it by the pandemic by falling victim to both permanent and temporary lay-offs.
Referring to his pastoral letter’s theme, Cardinal Suharyo, who heads the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference, said sharing healthy food should be seen as a form of solidarity with those affected by the pandemic as well as needy people.
“We should build a sense of solidarity through the sharing of healthy food in an effort to improve the common good and uphold human dignity,” he said.
“We must continue to enliven the spirit of solidarity. It is hoped that solid cooperation will pave the way for creative ways to materialize our solidarity in accordance with the situation.”
Earlier, Pope Francis said in his message for World Food Day that more than 3 billion people from across the globe “do not have access to a nutritious diet” while almost 2 billion “are overweight or obese due to a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle.”
“If we do not want to jeopardize the health of our planet and our entire population, we need to actively engage in change at all levels and reorganise food systems as a whole,” he said.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…