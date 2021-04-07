X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims

More than 8,000 are taking refuge in shelters after floods and landslides killed at least 128 on Easter Sunday

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Updated: April 07, 2021 10:23 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy

Apr 5, 2021
3

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Apr 6, 2021
4

Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Apr 7, 2021
5

Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call

Apr 7, 2021
6

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
7

Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army

Apr 5, 2021
8

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Apr 6, 2021
9

Indian state brings in anti-conversion law

Apr 5, 2021
10

Flash floods wreck Easter in Indonesia

Apr 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesian cardinal calls for compassion for flood victims

More than 4,000 victims of flash floods and landslides were taking refuge in a Catholic shelter in Malaka district of East Nusa Tenggara province on April 7. (Photo courtesy of Herry Klau)

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta has called on Catholics to show compassion to victims of deadly flash floods and landslides that hit the country’s predominantly Catholic province of East Nusa Tenggara last weekend.

The disasters, caused by two days of heavy rain due to the Seroja tropical cyclone, hit 12 cities and districts in the province on Easter Sunday, killing at least 128 people, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

About 72 people are reportedly missing, while 271 homes and 99 public facilities were damaged. More than 8,000 people were evacuated to shelters including ones belonging to the Catholic Church.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“On behalf of the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference, I call on you to show compassion to our brothers and sisters who are suffering in East Nusa Tenggara province and some parts of West Nusa Tenggara province,” conference chairman Cardinal Suharyo said in a five-and-a-half-minute video message uploaded on YouTube by the bishops’ Commission for Social Communications on April 7.

He said donations can be sent to the bishops’ charitable bodies such as Caritas Indonesia and the Commission for Socio-Economic Development as well as the dioceses’ Commission for Social Communications and Jakarta Archdiocese’s Lembaga Daya Dharma.

He said such compassion “is a materialization of our faith” and “can be blessings for our brothers and sisters.”

Also speaking in the video message was Sacred Heart of Jesus Archbishop Aloysius Sudarso of Palembang, chairman of the board of Caritas Indonesia, locally known as Karina.

“The Catholic Church in Indonesia will not stay silent. Our care for all those who are suffering is truly a concrete form of our faith. As a matter of fact, we just celebrated Easter, proof of the involvement of God, through Jesus, in human life,” he said.

Father Fredy Rante Taruk, executive director of Karina, told UCA News that the agency has so far received donations amounting to more than 1 billion rupiah (US$71,400).

“We will collect donations for a month because we usually use donations for rehabilitation programs as well,” he said.

Related News

He said Karina is working with the Commissions for Socio-Economic Development in several dioceses in distributing aid such as packages of daily necessities to victims.

“But we suggest that the dioceses’ commissions also focus on the special needs of babies, pregnant mothers and the elderly,” he said.

Maria Gorethy Bria, whose house in Naimana village of Malaka district was partly damaged, told UCA News that she and her family have taken refuge in a Catholic-managed shelter since April 5.

“We feel so sad. And we still have fears. But we are thankful that some people donate money to help us, the victims. They have pure hearts,” she said.

Also Read

St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Philippine diocese launches prayer app for Covid patients
Philippine diocese launches prayer app for Covid patients
Vietnamese Catholics asked to follow martyr's example
Vietnamese Catholics asked to follow martyr's example
Rohingya activist in hiding after death threats in Malaysia
Rohingya activist in hiding after death threats in Malaysia
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report
Religious freedom violated in Laos, says US report

Latest News

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement
Apr 8, 2021
New shelter offers hope to orphan girls in Bangladesh
Apr 8, 2021
Philippine diocese launches prayer app for Covid patients
Apr 8, 2021
The theologian who challenged papal infallibility
Apr 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021

Features

St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
The theologian who challenged papal infallibility
Apr 8, 2021
Chinese Christians honor ancestors at Easter
Apr 8, 2021
Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia
Apr 7, 2021
Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Syrian Orthodox monk in Turkey gets prison sentence for offering bread

Syrian Orthodox monk in Turkey gets prison sentence for offering bread

Hans Kngs ideas were somewhat stuck in antidogma

Hans Küng’s ideas were “somewhat stuck in anti-dogma"

The works of Hans Kng will be read for a long time

The works of Hans Küng will be read for a long time
Catholic groups demand Honduran president resign immediately

Catholic groups demand Honduran president resign immediately
Lack of US plan for asylumseekers tempers hope among migrants advocates

Lack of US plan for asylum-seekers tempers hope among migrants, advocates
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, you know everything; You know that I love You

Lord, you know everything; You know that I love You
May our proclamation of Jesus be louder and bolder

May our proclamation of Jesus be louder and bolder
St. Waltrude | Saint of the Day

St. Waltrude | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.