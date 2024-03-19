News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesian bishops refute reports of papal visit

Social media is flooded with Pope Francis’ itinerary to Muslim-majority nation
Women from Indonesia gesture during Pope Francis' weekly general audience at Saint Peter Square on Sept. 21, 2016. The last pope to visit the Muslim-majority nation was St. Pope John Paul II who came in 1989.

Women from Indonesia gesture during Pope Francis' weekly general audience at Saint Peter Square on Sept. 21, 2016. The last pope to visit the Muslim-majority nation was St. Pope John Paul II who came in 1989. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 19, 2024 11:42 AM GMT
Updated: March 19, 2024 12:07 PM GMT

As Timor-Leste prepares to host Pope Francis, bishops in Indonesia have denied rumors of a papal visit to the world’s largest Muslim nation this year.

"Information circulating via various social media platforms about the time, place and events of Pope Francis' visit to Indonesia has been confirmed to be incorrect,” said the Bishops' Conference of Indonesia in a March 18 statement.

“There has been no official announcement about this visit, either from the Vatican or the Indonesian government," it said.

The bishops' clarification comes after news about a possible papal visit to Indonesia flooded web channels and social media.

Katolikku.com, a Catholic news portal, reported that a committee, headed by Ignasius Jonan, a Catholic and a former energy minister, had been set up to oversee the visit.

"We just received a WhatsApp message saying that the Holy Father, Pope Francis, will visit Indonesia from September 2 to 6, 2024," it wrote.

Pojokdurasi.com, a news portal, wrote that Pope Francis will lead the Mass in three locations in Indonesia.

Quoting President Joko Widodo, it said at least 1 million Catholics will attend the Mass in Jakarta.

Father Paulus Christian Siswantoko, executive secretary of the conference, however, said that it was true that there are plans to host a papal visit in Indonesia.

"But, we need confirmation from the Holy See and the Indonesian government," he said.

Father Anthonius Lalu, secretary of the conference's Social Communications Commission, asked Catholics not to spread information that has not yet been confirmed.

Rumors about Pope Francis' visit to Indonesia coincide with a visit to neighboring Timor-Leste.

In the Catholic-majority country, the government has formed a special committee and allocated the budget for the preparations.

In a statement to UCA News, Monsignor Marco Sprizzi, charge d'affaires at the Apostolic Nunciature in the capital Dili, said the exact date of the visit had not yet been decided.

Last month, the Timor-Leste government authorized an expenditure of US$12 million to organize the pope's visit.

Pope Francis was supposed to visit Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea in 2020 but canceled the trip due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Indonesia's religious affairs minister, invited Pope Francis when he met him at the Vatican on June 6, 2022. He invited the pope on behalf of President Joko Widodo.

Christians make up 24 million of Indonesia's estimated population of more than 270 million. Catholics account for about 7 million.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The country has six organized religions — Buddhism, Catholicism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Islam and Protestantism — and around 200 traditional beliefs.

The last papal visit to Indonesia was 35 years ago when Pope John Paul II visited in 1989. Pope Paul VI also visited the country in 1970.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
DR.CAJETAN COELHO
The Indonesian Archipelago is home to millions and millions of God-loving people. Islam, Buddhism, Catholicism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Protestantism, and several hundreds of traditional beliefs offer time-tested pathways to the Indonesians to serve one another on their way to eternal glory.
Reply
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Apostolic Vicar Charlie Malapitan Inzon of Jolo, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Jiansen Ling of Jiangmen, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Julito Buhisan Cortes of Dumaguete, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Abir Antonisamy of Sultanpet, India
Read More...
Latest News
Tribal body in India's Manipur condemns attack on office
Tribal body in India's Manipur condemns attack on office
Indian bishops know prayer is futile without action
Indian bishops know prayer is futile without action
Indonesian bishops refute reports of papal visit
Indonesian bishops refute reports of papal visit
‘Allah’ socks spark uproar, backlash in Malaysia
‘Allah’ socks spark uproar, backlash in Malaysia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.