Indonesian bishop tests positive for Covid-19

The bishop and vicar general from Agats-Asmat Diocese in Indonesia’s Papua province have both tested positive for Covid-19, according to a diocesan official.

Diocesan secretary Father Antonius Rius Tjokroatmodjo said Franciscan Bishop Aloysius Murwito of Agats-Asmat tested positive last week after taking a rapid antigen test.

The 70-year-old prelate went into self-isolation but was later taken to a hospital in Timika in Mimika district for treatment.

“It was because of his cough and cholesterol levels, but he was not in a serious condition,” Father Tjokroatmodjo said.

He said he would provide further updates when doctors revealed them.

Meanwhile, the diocese’s vicar general, Father Innocentius Rettobjaan, has also tested positive for Covid-19.

My condition is good and stable right now. There are no serious symptoms

“I felt unwell a few days ago. I had a fever. So I had a Covid-19 test last night and tested positive for the virus,” he told UCA News on July 26.

He said he was self-isolating at the priest’s residence of Christ the King Church in Mbait in Agats subdistrict.

“My condition is good and stable right now. There are no serious symptoms,” he said.

Indonesia has become a major epicenter of the global pandemic in recent weeks with an average of 50,000 new infections and death tolls now exceeding 1,400 per day.

As of July 25, the country had recorded 3,166,505 cases and 83,279 deaths.