Indonesian Bishop Fransiscus Hadisumarta dies at 89

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta
Updated: February 14, 2022 06:57 AM GMT
A Mass for Carmelite Bishop Emeritus Fransiscus Xaverius Sudartanta Hadisumarta of Manokwari-Sorong is held in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in West Jakarta on Feb. 13. (Photo: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish’s YouTube channel)
Carmelite Bishop Emeritus Fransiscus Xaverius Sudartanta Hadisumarta of Manokwari-Sorong, a former chairman of the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI), died in a hospital in East Jakarta on Feb. 12 at the age of 89.
A concelebrated Mass for the bishop led by Father Fransiscus Xaverius Hariawan Adji, provincial of the country’s Order of Carmelites, was livestreamed on YouTube from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in West Jakarta on Feb. 13.
A requiem Mass led by current KWI chairman Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta was due to take place on Feb. 14 before a funeral service on Feb. 17 in Malang, East Java province.
Bishop Hadisumarta was born on Dec. 13, 1932, in Ambarawa city of Semarang district in Central Java province. He entered the Carmelite novitiate in 1952 and was ordained a priest on July 12, 1959.
He was appointed bishop of Malang on March 1, 1973, and his episcopal ordination was on July 13 in the same year.
In 1979, he was elected chairman of the KWI for a three-year term and was re-elected for the post for two consecutive terms in 1982 and 1985.
He also served as provincial of the Order of Carmelites in Indonesia and was a member of the Vatican Secretariat for Non-Christians.
Bishop Hadisumarta was appointed bishop of Manokwari-Sorong in West Papua province on May 5, 1988, where he served until his retirement on June 30, 2003.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…