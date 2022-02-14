Indonesian Bishop Fransiscus Hadisumarta dies at 89

A Mass for Carmelite Bishop Emeritus Fransiscus Xaverius Sudartanta Hadisumarta of Manokwari-Sorong is held in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in West Jakarta on Feb. 13. (Photo: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish’s YouTube channel)

Carmelite Bishop Emeritus Fransiscus Xaverius Sudartanta Hadisumarta of Manokwari-Sorong, a former chairman of the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI), died in a hospital in East Jakarta on Feb. 12 at the age of 89.

A concelebrated Mass for the bishop led by Father Fransiscus Xaverius Hariawan Adji, provincial of the country’s Order of Carmelites, was livestreamed on YouTube from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in West Jakarta on Feb. 13.

A requiem Mass led by current KWI chairman Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta was due to take place on Feb. 14 before a funeral service on Feb. 17 in Malang, East Java province.

Bishop Hadisumarta was born on Dec. 13, 1932, in Ambarawa city of Semarang district in Central Java province. He entered the Carmelite novitiate in 1952 and was ordained a priest on July 12, 1959.

He was appointed bishop of Malang on March 1, 1973, and his episcopal ordination was on July 13 in the same year.

In 1979, he was elected chairman of the KWI for a three-year term and was re-elected for the post for two consecutive terms in 1982 and 1985.

He also served as provincial of the Order of Carmelites in Indonesia and was a member of the Vatican Secretariat for Non-Christians.

Bishop Hadisumarta was appointed bishop of Manokwari-Sorong in West Papua province on May 5, 1988, where he served until his retirement on June 30, 2003.