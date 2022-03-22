Indonesia

Indonesian bishop cancels Semana Santa festival

Centuries-old Holy Week celebration called off for third year in a row due to coronavirus

Each Good Friday, the statue of Baby Jesus is placed on a wooden boat to be taken to meet Mother Mary as part of the Semana Santa festival in Larantuka, Indonesia. (Photo: Melkhior Koli Baran)

By Konradus Epa, Jakarta Updated: March 22, 2022 09:50 AM GMT

An Indonesian bishop has canceled a centuries-old Holy Week celebration for the third year in a row due to the coronavirus still gripping the country.

Bishop Fransiskus Kopong Kung of Larantuka in East Flores district announced the decision not to celebrate the 500-year-old Semana Santa festival in the city in Catholic-majority Flores in a letter on March 18.

“Paying attention to the current situation in which we are still facing the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing number of people who are infected in our district, in the interest of the health and safety of all people, we decided to cancel all activities of the traditional devotion celebration of the Semana Santa in Larantuka this year,” Bishop Kung said in his letter.

The prelate said the letter was issued after he held a meeting with local government officials, priests, nuns, health workers, police and military.

The celebration usually attracts more than 10,000 pilgrims every year from all over Indonesia and abroad. Last year the festival was canceled despite no Covid cases being reported in the region.

This year the reason to cancel was much more compelling as East Nusa Tenggara province had recorded over 91,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,461 deaths as of March 21. Meanwhile, East Flores district recorded 1,282 cases. Some local people have yet to be vaccinated.

In the Semana Santa celebration on Maundy Thursday, pilgrims visit three chapels where statues of Tuan Ma (Blessed Mother), Tuan Meninu (Baby Jesus) and Tuan Anna (Jesus) are housed. The celebration peaks on Good Friday when the Baby Jesus statue is taken via boat to meet the Blessed Mother in her chapel. Hundreds of pilgrims join in a flotilla of boats and follow.

This year's Holy Week runs from April 10-16. Bishop Kung said parishes can regulate by adding Masses so that many Catholics can attend Mass during Holy Week.

Bishop Kung said he understood people would be frustrated by the cancellation but urged people to understand why, saying it was the same for Catholics across the globe.

He said there is no procession on Good Friday in parishes in the diocese and called for parishes marking the tradition to cancel it to cut transmission of the virus.

However, priests can hold liturgies during Holy Week in churches by implementing health protocols such as washing hands, using hand sanitizer and using 50 percent of the capacity of the church.

Yoseph Haryanto, a Catholic from Jakarta Archdiocese who has attended the Semana Santa festival three times, said he had planned to attend the celebration.

“I have canceled it after Bishop Kung issued the letter to cancel Semana Santa because the pandemic is still happening,” Haryanto told UCA News on March 22.

As of March 21, Indonesia had recorded 5,967,182 Covid-19 cases and 153,892 deaths.

