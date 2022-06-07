News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesian archbishop rants against 'lazy' teachers in Papua

Archbishop Mandagi claims dozens of teachers at remote schools in one district are claiming pay but not doing any teaching

Sacred Heart Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke is angry at what he says is a lack of oversight by education authorities in remote schools in his archdiocese

Sacred Heart Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke is angry at what he says is a lack of oversight by education authorities in remote schools in his archdiocese. (Photo: Katharina R. Lestari/UCA News)

Konradus Epa

By Konradus Epa

Published: June 07, 2022 02:48 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2022 03:54 AM GMT

An Indonesian archbishop has demanded that education chiefs in Christian-majority Papua province explain why many teachers in a remote district are not turning up to teach in schools.

Dozens are staying away from schools in Merauke district without having given any valid reason, according to Sacred Heart Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke. 

“I visited Catholics in Kimaam and Ilwayab subdistrict between May 16-20 and many people complained to me that many teachers were not teaching when they were supposed to be,” he said on June 6.

He said he had received many complaints from local people who said that in some cases children were not being taught at all. 

Many remote elementary schools in the district only have a couple of teachers, but parents were complaining they were not at schools and were either fishing in rivers or moonlighting in Merauke city, according to the archbishop.

“What’s going on? Where are these teachers? As I understand it, they are still drawing a salary every month," the prelate said.

“Education appears to be being destroyed because teachers are too lazy to teach their students"

According to the Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry, the district has 318 schools from elementary to senior high schools, with more than 100 schools located in remote areas.

Judging by what he had been told, Archbishop Mandagi estimated dozens of teachers were not doing their jobs.  

“I have asked the regent of Merauke to warn local educational authorities to take action because they are not supervising these teachers,” Archbishop Mandagi told UCA News.

He said education is vital for people’s futures so if the service is poor, this doesn't bode well for the young people of Papua. “Education appears to be being destroyed because teachers are too lazy to teach their students," he said.

The archbishop said he has asked the vicar general of his archdiocese to check on all teachers in local Catholic schools. “Any found wanting will be dismissed because we need teachers who are fully committed," he said.

He called on the local educational authority to make regular visits to remote schools to make sure standards are being met. 

Romanus Mbaraka, the regent of Merauke, admitted the management of remote schools could be better. He said he would address the problem in light of the archbishop’s comments.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

What if Pope Francis steps down? What if Pope Francis steps down?
Timor-Leste president slams 'unconstitutional' law Timor-Leste president slams 'unconstitutional' law
Christians join efforts to help victims of Bangladesh fire Christians join efforts to help victims of Bangladesh fire
Philippines begins work on Asia's first exorcism center Philippines begins work on Asia's first exorcism center
Nigeria's Archbishop Kaigama marks 41 years since priestly ordination Nigeria's Archbishop Kaigama marks 41 years since priestly ordination
Police arrest leaders of caliphate rally in Indonesia Police arrest leaders of caliphate rally in Indonesia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Not your ordinary Catholic bishop

Not your ordinary Catholic bishop

Robert Barron, “Word on Fire”, and pastoral ministry in today’s Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.