X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Indonesia

Indonesia to reopen schools under strict conditions

Govt feels students need face-to-face learning after having had to study online for more than a year

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: June 09, 2021 07:48 AM GMT

Updated: June 09, 2021 07:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

ASEAN flag burns as Myanmar people lose faith in bloc

Jun 7, 2021
7

Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state

Jun 7, 2021
8

Philippine priest warns against Duterte vice presidency

Jun 7, 2021
9

Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India

Jun 7, 2021
10

Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia

Jun 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesia to reopen schools under strict conditions

Students attend face-to-face learning trials with health protocols implemented at Cibinong 2 High School in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, on March 17. (Photo: AFP)

The Indonesian government has decided to reopen all schools for the upcoming academic year starting in July under strict conditions despite the Covid-19 situation remaining dire.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told reporters on June 7 that face-to-face learning “must be held, but with extra precautions.”

It has been more than a year since schools in most parts of Indonesia were closed due to the pandemic. Students have had to study online since.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Protocols include allowing only 25 percent of the total number of students to attend classes at a time and limiting student attendance at school to two days a week.  

Classes will only last two hours per day, parents can still opt for remote schooling, and all teachers and school staff must be fully vaccinated.

Culture, Research and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim had earlier recommended that schools reopen since shopping malls, cinemas and offices had already done so.

Whatever happens, student health is the main concern

He also said several surveys conducted by his ministry revealed that nearly 80 percent of parents supported the move.

Speaking with UCA News on June 9, Franciscan Father Vinsensius Darmin Mbula, chairman of the National Council of Catholic Education, said Catholic schools “are ready to reopen with strict health protocols.”

“The government calls on us to think about what is best for our students in this situation ... I think it is the right time for us to work hand in hand. Local leaders, teachers, parents and all related parties need to work together to make it possible for students to improve their education,” he said.

However, he stressed the importance of prioritizing students’ safety.

Related News

“Whatever happens, student health is the main concern,” he said, adding that his organization has called on Catholic schools to strictly follow health protocols.

Franciscan Sister Maria Rosalima, headmistress of Marsudirini Elementary School in East Jakarta, said plans are in place for her school to reopen

Each classroom will have only up to 13 students, who will have to sit at least 1.5 meters apart.

“Many parents were initially reluctant to send their children to school. But now, with the new academic year approaching, they are now asking when we will reopen,” she said.

As of June 8, Indonesia had recorded 1,869,325 Covid-19 cases and 51,992 deaths.

Also Read

US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'
US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'
Priest condemns vaccine profiteering in Philippines
Priest condemns vaccine profiteering in Philippines
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Malaysia urged to halt migrant worker crackdown
Malaysia urged to halt migrant worker crackdown
Myanmar Church calls for end to attacks on places of worship
Myanmar Church calls for end to attacks on places of worship
Cambodian soldiers open fire on land protesters
Cambodian soldiers open fire on land protesters

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Hindu traders threatened after murder in Pakistan
Jun 9, 2021
Tokyo gets ready for Olympics amid pandemic, protests
Jun 9, 2021
US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'
Jun 9, 2021
Priest condemns vaccine profiteering in Philippines
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021
Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression
Jun 9, 2021
Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia
Jun 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Jun 7, 2021

Features

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery
Jun 8, 2021
South Korean Church honors victims of 1901 Jeju Uprising
Jun 8, 2021
Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Jun 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Moneyval encourages Holy See to further combat money laundering

Moneyval encourages Holy See to further combat money laundering
Cardinal blesses Cte dIvoires new education minister

Cardinal blesses Côte d'Ivoire’s new education minister
Freed missionary appeals for woman religious held hostage in Mali

Freed missionary appeals for woman religious held hostage in Mali
Heightened tensions in the popes media world

Heightened tensions in the pope’s media world

From Kennel to Icebox

From Kennel to Icebox
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 9 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 9 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be open to Your transforming Spirit

Lord, help me to be open to Your transforming Spirit
Lord Jesus, send your Spirit into the Indian society

Lord Jesus, send your Spirit into the Indian society
Saint Getulius and Companions | Saint of the Day

Saint Getulius and Companions | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.