X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesia to bring stranded Rohingya refugees to shore after protests

Indonesia had denied refuge to at least 100 people, mostly women and children, aboard a stricken wooden vessel

AFP

AFP

Published: December 30, 2021 06:05 AM GMT

Updated: December 30, 2021 06:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Please don't condemn Cardinal Bo, a brave advocate for peace

Dec 28, 2021
2

Taiwan cuts ties with big brother China

Dec 29, 2021
3

World cannot ignore the latest attack on Hong Kong's rights

Dec 30, 2021
4

India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

Dec 28, 2021
5

Report of Myanmar massacre horrifies UN

Dec 27, 2021
6

Celebrating Christmas in Bethlehem: a double blessing for Gazan

Dec 28, 2021
7

Philippine typhoon survivors wish for roofs and food at Christmas

Dec 27, 2021
8

Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave

Dec 27, 2021
9

Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets

Dec 27, 2021
10

Save the Children says two Myanmar staff missing after burnt remains found

Dec 27, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesia to bring stranded Rohingya refugees to shore after protests

This photo taken on December 27, 2021 shows a wooden boat transporting Rohingya refugees after it was intercepted in the waters off Bireuen, Aceh province and were denied refuge in Indonesia. (Photo: AFP)

Indonesia on Wednesday said it will let dozens of Rohingya refugees come ashore after protests from locals and the international community over its plan to push them into Malaysian waters.

At least 100 mostly women and children aboard a stricken wooden vessel off Aceh province were denied refuge in Indonesia, where authorities on Tuesday said they planned to push them into the neighbouring Southeast Asian country after fixing their boat.

After a day-long meeting on Wednesday between officials in the coastal town of Bireun, Jakarta backtracked and said the refugees' boat would be towed to shore on humanitarian grounds.

"The decision was taken after considering the emergency condition of the refugees on that boat," said Armed Wijaya, head of the national taskforce on refugees.

The Rohingya boat is now about 50 miles (80 kilometres) from Bireun and would be pulled ashore, he said without elaborating on the timing.

"As it is now in the middle of the pandemic, all refugees will undergo medical screening," he said, adding that the taskforce will coordinate with related stakeholders to provide shelter and logistics for the refugees.

Indonesian authorities first spotted the wooden boat two days ago, stranded about 70 nautical miles off the Indonesian coast, according to a local navy commander. Local fishermen had alerted them on December 25, one of them said.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International and the UNHCR called on the government to let the stranded group of Rohingya refugees land.

The earlier plan by authorities in Aceh to send the refugees into Malaysia also angered locals in Bireun, where a group of fishermen on Wednesday organised a protest demanding authorities to instead allow the Rohingya to disembark.

"We saw videos of their condition on social media. They need water and food. They must be treated with kindness as human beings," Bireun resident Wahyudi told AFP by telephone.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"We, Acehnese, used to have the same experience with the Rohingya. We were in a prolonged conflict. We fled crossing the sea and were helped by people from various countries such as Malaysia, Australia."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnam's growth slides to new 30-year low
Vietnam's growth slides to new 30-year low
Save the Children says two workers killed in Myanmar massacre tied to junta
Save the Children says two workers killed in Myanmar massacre tied to junta
US presses for Myanmar arms embargo after massacre
US presses for Myanmar arms embargo after massacre
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees, sends stricken boat to Malaysia
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees, sends stricken boat to Malaysia
Please don't condemn Cardinal Bo, a brave advocate for peace
Please don't condemn Cardinal Bo, a brave advocate for peace
Save the Children says two Myanmar staff missing after burnt remains found
Save the Children says two Myanmar staff missing after burnt remains found
Support Us

Latest News

Think of the Holy Family fleeing Herod and pray for migrants, pope says
Dec 30, 2021
Japan faces royal dilemma as ancient monarchy shrinks
Dec 30, 2021
Indonesia to bring stranded Rohingya refugees to shore after protests
Dec 30, 2021
Vatican adds QR code to sculpture to educate people about migration
Dec 30, 2021
World cannot ignore the latest attack on Hong Kong's rights
Dec 30, 2021
Vietnam's growth slides to new 30-year low
Dec 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

World cannot ignore the latest attack on Hong Kong's rights
Dec 30, 2021
Please don't condemn Cardinal Bo, a brave advocate for peace
Dec 28, 2021
Celebrating Christmas in Muslim-majority Pakistan
Dec 26, 2021
Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Remembering an Indonesian Muslim's Christmas sacrifice
Dec 24, 2021

Features

Taiwan cuts ties with big brother China
Dec 29, 2021
Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia
Dec 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
When the Church steps up for migrants

When the Church steps up for migrants
The Church is not the hierarchys private property says African theologian

The Church is not the hierarchy’s private property, says African theologian

Radicalism Without Revolution

Radicalism Without Revolution
Scrapping the Color Code

Scrapping the Color Code
Your bishop needs your advice what will you tell him

Your bishop needs your advice: what will you tell him?
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.