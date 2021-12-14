X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Indonesia

Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations

Amnesty International Indonesia records 297 cases in 2021, up from 93 in previous year

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: December 14, 2021 08:28 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2021 08:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
2

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
3

The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing

Dec 12, 2021
4

Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment

Dec 13, 2021
5

Singapore PM hails Church for nation building, harmony

Dec 13, 2021
6

Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee

Dec 13, 2021
7

Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India

Dec 13, 2021
8

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
9

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
10

India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations

Usman Hamid (second left), executive director of Amnesty International, attends the National Commission of Human Rights office in Jakarta on Dec. 6. (Photo: Konradus Epa/UCA News)

A sharp rise in rights violations targeting human rights defenders, journalists, indigenous people and students was recorded in 2021 with many of the perpetrators being police and soldiers, Amnesty International Indonesia says.

Some 297 cases, which included sexual abuse, beatings and killings, were recorded this year in a dramatic increase from 93 cases in 2020, the rights group said.

"At least 95 percent of cases targeted human rights defenders, journalists, indigenous people and students," Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said on the release of a year-end report, “The Dangerous Year for Human Rights Defenders,” on Dec. 13 in Jakarta.

Amnesty said the violations included 15 extrajudicial killings in the restive Papua region committed by members of the security forces.

Elsewhere Amnesty recorded at least 51 women and children were also victims of violence allegedly committed by security officers, while up to 58 rights activists saw digital attacks, allegedly by government agencies on their social media accounts.

Another incident saw the relatives of Veronica Koman — a wanted activist supporting Papuan rights living in exile in Australia — targeted by unknown assailants who threw a small explosive device at their home in July.  

In a harassment case, Bedjo Untung, chairman of the 1965 Murder Victims Research Foundation, a group seeking justice for victims of a communist purge, said he has been frequently followed by police since calls on the government to probe abuses during the purge increased earlier this year.

“We are always being monitored by police and the military. They always come to our houses,” Untung told UCA News on Dec. 14.

Hamid of Amnesty said such acts will continue if the government and law enforcers don’t commit to investigating and bringing perpetrators to court.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Church calls for end to exploitation of nature in Myanmar
Church calls for end to exploitation of nature in Myanmar
Indonesian elected to senior ICMICA-Pax Romana post
Indonesian elected to senior ICMICA-Pax Romana post
Support Us

Latest News

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Dec 14, 2021
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Dec 14, 2021
Indian bishops' body launches synodal process for laity
Dec 14, 2021
Interfaith concert marks Macau handover anniversary
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Dec 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021
Abused women need support, not condemnation
Dec 14, 2021
Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?
Dec 13, 2021
Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election
Dec 13, 2021

Features

Hong Kong 'patriots only' polls usher in muted new era
Dec 14, 2021
On a mission to promote family values in Vietnam
Dec 14, 2021
No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work

Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work
Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims

Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims
Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses

Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses
French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

Bishops call authorities in Brazil arsonists for denuding Amazon rainforests

Bishops call authorities in Brazil “arsonists” for denuding Amazon rainforests
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.